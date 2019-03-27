Amazon Launched a Coachella Collection, With Prime Delivery Straight to the Desert

Image zoom Charles Reagan Hackleman

Coachella may still be a few weeks away, but you can do all your festival shopping now — with a little help from Vanessa Hudgens — thanks to Amazon’s new Coachella store.

The retailer just launched its very own Coachella store with clothes, beauty items, camping essentials, and everything else you need for the California music festival ahead of its start on Friday, April 12. The storefront, which features stylish finds and must-haves curated by festival regular Vanessa Hudgens will make packing a breeze.

What’s more, Amazon also just announced that a series of Amazon lockers are coming to the music grounds, allowing visitors to purchase what they need online and get it all delivered directly to the festival with same-day shipping. If you forget your favorite pair of sandals or find yourself desperately in need of a phone charger, you’ll be able to get it super fast — without leaving the festival grounds.

“It’s no secret that Coachella is one of my favorite events of the year,” Vanessa said in a statement. “I am pretty good at making sure I have all the essentials but it never fails that I forget something. That’s why I’m so excited to be partnering with Amazon this year — they’ll have lockers in the festival grounds to make it easier to order something if I forget to pack it.”

Image zoom BACKGRID

You can also choose to plan ahead (and make your suitcase a bit lighter in the process), by ordering items in advance and choosing the Coachella lockers as your shipping destination.

And if you’re not sure what to bring, you can follow Vanessa’s lead by shopping some of her festival go-tos, which include lip balm from Drunk Elephant ($18; amazon.com), floral headbands ($8; amazon.com), and a lightweight portable charger ($38; amazon.com).

Shop the rest of Amazon’s new Coachella store now, or bookmark it to shop mid-festival, and check out more of Vanessa’s must-haves below.

Image zoom Courtesy

To buy: $12, amazon.com

Image zoom Courtesy

To buy: $70, amazon.com

Image zoom Courtesy

To buy: $8, amazon.com

Image zoom Courtesy

To buy: $30, amazon.com

Image zoom Courtesy

To buy: $13, amazon.com