Grab your flower crown and slather on the sunscreen: InStyle is taking you to Coachella. From VIP parties to the hottest music acts, we're taking you backstage this festival season with out up-to-the-minute coverage. Plus, see which celebs brought the heat with our street style gallery, get tips on what to pack, try our editors' favorite festival beauty trends, and read exclusive interviews with the bands you need to know.

Grab your flower crown and slather on the sunscreen: InStyle is taking you to Coachella. From VIP parties to the hottest music acts, we're taking you backstage this festival season with out up-to-the-minute coverage. Plus, see which celebs brought the heat with our street style gallery, get tips on what to pack, try our editors' favorite festival beauty trends, and read exclusive interviews with the bands you need to know.