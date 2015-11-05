See Lennon and Maisy's Exclusive Behind-the-Scenes Diary from the CMA Awards

Wherever Lennon and Maisy go, they know how to have a good time. So when the singing Stella sisters and Nashville stars gave InStyle a behind-the-scenes look at their day and night leading up to the CMA Awards, we knew it would be one filled with fun, fashion, and famous friends. The sisters walked us through everything from the primping process to hitting the red carpet in dazzling black-and-silver dresses (a sleeveless Milly shift for Maisy, a long-sleeved Rachel Zoe design for Lennon), right up to taking their seats for the show. Scroll down to read the duo’s exclusive diary.