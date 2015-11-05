See Lennon and Maisy's Exclusive Behind-the-Scenes Diary from the CMA Awards

Samantha Simon
Nov 05, 2015 @ 11:45 am

Wherever Lennon and Maisy go, they know how to have a good time. So when the singing Stella sisters and Nashville stars gave InStyle a behind-the-scenes look at their day and night leading up to the CMA Awards, we knew it would be one filled with fun, fashion, and famous friends. The sisters walked us through everything from the primping process to hitting the red carpet in dazzling black-and-silver dresses (a sleeveless Milly shift for Maisy, a long-sleeved Rachel Zoe design for Lennon), right up to taking their seats for the show. Scroll down to read the duo’s exclusive diary.

The Primping Process Begins

"Starting the day off right with a morning mani before tonight's CMA Awards!" — Maisy

The Primping Process Begins

"...While Maisy is busy painting her nails, I’m getting mine done, too." — Lennon

Bringing in the Glamsquad

"And now it’s time for hair! We both love this part of the process." — Lennon

Almost Ready

"Admiring my beautiful sister while she gets her makeup done." — Maisy

Heading to Nashville's Bridgestone Arena

"In the car on our way to the CMA Awards’ red carpet! We're so excited to see everyone." — Maisy

Stopping for Selfies

"Our favorite part of the night is meeting everyone—especially our fans." — Lennon

On the Red Carpet

"Catching up with our friends, Maddie [Marlow] & Tae [Dye] on the carpet before their performance during the show." — Lennon

Saying Hello

"On the red carpet with Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks. They couldn’t be any sweeter." — Lennon

It's Almost Show Time

"Hanging with [country singer] Cam before heading inside. We love this girl so much." — Maisy

Striking a Pose

"Hugging it out with our friend, [singer] Raelynn." — Maisy

... And We're In

"Taking our seats inside. It’s time to enjoy the show!" — Lennon

