CMA Awards 2015: See All the Best Red Carpet Looks

Nov 04, 2015 @ 7:00 pm
<p>Carrie Underwood</p>
Carrie Underwood

Carrie Underwood in a coral gown with peplum waist and mermaid train by Indian designers Gauri & Nainika. 

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
<p>Justin Timberlake</p>
Justin Timberlake

Justin Timberlake in an opened black jacket white shirt, black jeans and brown suede cowboy boots. 

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
<p>Miranda Lambert</p>
Miranda Lambert

Miranda Lambert in a figure-hugging black gown. 

John Shearer/WireImage
<p>Aubrey Peeples</p>
Aubrey Peeples

Aubrey Peeples a shimmery black Nicole Miller gown with a cut-out waist. 

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
<p>Kacey Musgraves</p>
Kacey Musgraves

Kacey Musgraves in an emerald St. John gown. 

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
<p>Lindsay Stirling&nbsp;</p>
Lindsay Stirling 

Lindsay Stirling in an embellished apricot gown. 

John Shearer/WireImage
<p>Scotty McCreery</p>
Scotty McCreery

Scotty McCreery in a three-piece suit, topped with a brocade blazer. 

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
<p>Trisha Yearwood</p>
Trisha Yearwood

Trisha Yearwood in a sparkling long-sleeved gown. 

John Shearer/WireImage
<p>Garth Brooks</p>
Garth Brooks

Garth Brooks in a black tux and coordinating cowboy hat. 

John Shearer/WireImage
<p>Keith Urban</p>
Keith Urban

Keith Urban in an all-black ensemble. 

John Shearer/WireImage
<p>Kelsea Ballerini</p>
Kelsea Ballerini

Kelsea Ballerini in a strapless gown with embellished top and tulle skirt. 

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
<p>Jennifer Nettles</p>
Jennifer Nettles

Jennifer Nettles in a pink cut-out gown and Swarovski clutch.

John Shearer/WireImage
<p>Kellie Pickler</p>
Kellie Pickler

Kellie Pickler in a jewel-toned strapless Rubin Singer gown and Open Hearts jewelry.

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
<p>Lee Ann Womack</p>
Lee Ann Womack

Lee Ann Womack in a long-sleeved gold swing Randi Rahm dress with a Swarovski clutch.

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
<p>Jewel</p>
Jewel

Jewel in a long-sleeved silver Lorena Sarbu dress with a Swarovski clutch.

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
<p>Steven Tyler&nbsp;</p>
Steven Tyler 

Steven Tyler in a patterned jacket with gold shirt and black pants. 

John Shearer/WireImage
<p>Lady Antebellum</p>
Lady Antebellum

Lady Antebellum: Dave Haywood in a brown suit with striped tie, Hillary Scott in a black floral dress, and Charles Kelley in a black suit with black-and-white polka shirt. 

John Shearer/WireImage
<p>Betty Cantrell</p>
Betty Cantrell

Miss America 2016 Betty Cantrell in an embellished gown with white overlay. 

John Shearer/WireImage
