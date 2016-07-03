6 More Amazing Instas from the 2016 Essence Festival

If you weren't experiencing FOMO about Essence Festival 2016 yet, you're about to get hit hard. Saturday's #EssenceFest events were nothing less than amazing, and hundreds of attendees took to Instagram to share the best moments.

We rounded up the best Instagram pictures yesterday, and here are six more awesome posts from the New Orleans–based festival.

1. Adrienne Bailon

Obviously a selfie with the one and only Oprah Winfrey is going to take the top spot. Adrienne Bailon, one of the hosts of The Real, snapped a picture with the legendary talk show host after Winfrey gave her speech on the power of intention.

In her caption, Bailon admits to being starstruck and thanks her co-hosts Loni Love and Jeannie Mai for making the photo op happen: "Thanks to my gals for jumping in & grabbing the selfie! Love you! (I was too busy still shaking to think straight & get a pic! Ha)."

2. Ne-Yo

While Essence Fest is all about the ladies, they still let some of our favorite men in on the fun. Case in point: Ne-Yo was in attendance yesterday, looking dapper in an olive green sweater and simple circular glasses. He seemed to be having a good time at the event, laughing as he gave his interview.

Thank you #EssenceFest A photo posted by NE-YO (@neyo) on Jul 2, 2016 at 3:57pm PDT

3. Tyra Banks

The queen of the smize, Tyra Banks, talked about her career and her new beauty line at an Essence Fest panel yesterday, and she couldn't resist posting a few images from her day.

In one, she's sitting pretty on the back of a golf cart with a body guard, and in the other, she's giving her signature smize while leaning against a backdrop. The former host of America's Next Top Model looked effortlessly chic in distressed jeans and a white blazer.

Protect me, boo #essencefest A photo posted by Tyra Banks (@tyrabanks) on Jul 2, 2016 at 12:08pm PDT

Where I am. Right here. Right now. #essencefest A photo posted by Tyra Banks (@tyrabanks) on Jul 2, 2016 at 12:12pm PDT

4. Kate Walsh

Actress Kate Walsh takes the crown for silliest Instagram post—the star of Grey's Anatomy spin-off Private Practice snapped a picture next to a door labeled "Cage S" and wrote, "They said 'get in your cage girl' & I said 'NObody puts kitty in a cage!'"

They said 'get in your cage girl' & I said 'NObody puts kitty in a cage!' 😜#girltripmovie #essencefest ❤️my job! A photo posted by Kate Walsh (@katewalsh) on Jul 2, 2016 at 1:31pm PDT

5. Ciara

Ciara's post wasn't technically at Essence Fest—she was en route to the event with fiancé Russell Wilson—but it's too good not to share. The video clip shows Ciara, Wilson, and Indianapolis Colts running back Robert Turbin singing in the middle of the street. They're belting out "Beauty" by Dru Hill, and it's pretty darn good considering the two men are known for their athletic prowess, not their vocals.

Music Video Chronicles In The Streets Of #NewOrleans.. Stick To Football Fellas. 😂😂😂😂 @DangeRussWilson @Rob2Da_ #TheBestTimes A video posted by Ciara (@ciara) on Jul 2, 2016 at 6:05pm PDT

6. Mariah Carey

And, of course, no roundup would be complete without a shot of Mariah Carey owning the stage. The 46-year-old singer and diva wowed the Essence Festival crowd last night both with her amazing vocals and her oh-so-glittery ensembles. Her chiseled backup dancers didn't hurt either.