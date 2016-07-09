Serena Williams Wins Wimbledon! See How Celebrities Reacted

A huge congrats to Serena Williams! The tennis star just won Wimbledon and a whole lot more. When the 34-year-old champion beat out Germany's Angelique Kerber 7-5, 6-3 in the Ladies Singles final earlier today, she earned her record-tying 22nd grand slam title. Williams is now tied with tennis legend Steffi Graf for the previously undisputed Open Era record.

Williams came close to the historic achievement earlier this year in before she was defeated by Kerber at the Australian Open in January. Before the loss, Williams had won her last eight grand slam finals.

The veteran athlete didn't let the loss get the best of her and instead continued to give her all to the game. After her historic win today, marking her seventh singles title at Wimbledon, Williams told reporters, "It makes the victory even sweeter to know how hard I worked for it," according to USA Today.

22 Grand Slam Titles A photo posted by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Jul 9, 2016 at 10:32am PDT

The record-breaking star honored her achievement with a beautiful Instagram post. In the photo, Williams is sprawled out across the court taking in her sweet success. The caption reads, "22, Grand, Slam, Titles" with each word on a separate line, underscoring the greatness of the moment.

Several stars were in attendance at the Wimbledon final, including Beyoncé and Jay Z (who shared the player box with Williams' sister Venus), Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi, and Maisie Williams. After the win, celebrities from Kerry Washington to Uzo Aduba to Kim Kardashian West instantly took to Twitter to celebrate Williams' triumph and congratulate her on momentous accomplishment.

