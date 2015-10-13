Kate Middleton's Favorite Designer Creates a Wedding Collection for David's Bridal

America's largest bridal retailer David's Bridal has landed itself another high-fashion collaboration—with Jenny Packham, aka one of Kate Middleton's go-to designers. And brace yourselves, it's unlike anything else in the company's repertoire. That means you won't find any traditional fit-and-flared dresses or tulle ball gowns within her new offering for the brand. The British designer took her signature ready-to-wear designs and successfully translated them into a modern "more fashion-conscious" bridal line-up of slinky beaded numbers for the masses. Oh, and did we mention, they retail for a fraction of the cost.

"The dresses encapsulate the essence of the Jenny Packham brand, which is feminine, elegant, and modern," Packham tells InStyle at The Wonder by Jenny Packham preview. "The trend in bridalwear is very much red carpet-inspired, so you'll see fully beaded dresses and silhouettes that are soft and flowy."

The collection ($900 to $1,450) does indeed include fluid fabrics, like double-faced satin (a first for David's Bridal) and non-stiff linings, and breezy, skin-skimming cuts. It's an aesthetic that was a non-negotiable for Packham.

"Comfort and fit are a priority," she explains. "It was important to me that the bride could step out and forget she's wearing a dress—that it's not digging into her." And even though some of the gowns looked heavy (the more enthusiastically embellished dresses are embroidered with more than 55,000 beads), the models outfitted in them insisted that they were incredibly lightweight.

"The David's Bridal team has done an amazing job at interpreting my designs," she says. "It's an amazing opportunity for us to take the Jenny Packham brand to a wider audience—one in three girls in America buys a David's dress."

And even though the designer wouldn't say a word about the Duchess, we think that this line would have Middleton's seal of approval. The spring 2016 collection (available online and in stores February 2016) includes nine bridal styles, bridesmaid, mother-of-the bride, and flowergirl designs, along with a selection of accessories. Keep scrolling to see the bridal creations.

