Blake Lively's 8 Best Instagrams from the 2016 Cannes Film Festival

In case you've been hiding under a rock the past two weeks, Blake Lively has quite literally stolen the show at every red carpet event in Cannes this year. And better yet, the pregnant actress has been documenting each minute of her stay in the French Riviera on her Instagram. From her out-of-this-world bling, to a Vanna White pose, to a nail polish Eiffel Tower, here are Lively's top 8 Instagram posts from this year's film festival.

1. HER PACKING LIST

🎼Everybody Cannes Cannes 🎉 4 more days... #CafeSociety and @lorealmakeup here we come... A photo posted by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on May 6, 2016 at 7:44am PDT

Lively gave her followers a sneak peek of her outfits four days before the event started. Three words: Embellishment, embellishment, embellishment.

2. POSING WITH A POSTER

One of these is not actually the poster. A photo posted by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on May 10, 2016 at 2:13pm PDT

Is there anything cuter than this snap of the star mimicking the cartoon on a film poster?

3. OUT-OF-THIS-WORLD JEWELRY

@lorraineschwartz and @ofirajewelz turned it out once again!!! Thank you!!! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻🙏🏻💐💐 A photo posted by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on May 11, 2016 at 4:45pm PDT

We knew the actress had serious jewelry game when we first caught sight of her beautiful pink diamond engagement ring. So we weren't particularly surprised when she shared snaps of her oh-so-stunning Lorraine Schwartz and Ofira Jewelz cocktail rings.

4. SPARKLY SHOES

✨🎉✨🌙✨ A photo posted by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on May 12, 2016 at 4:16pm PDT

Is there anything better than a pair of glittery pointy-toe pumps? We didn't think so. Which is why Lively shared a photo of her stunning Christian Louboutin party shoes with her followers.

5. A VANNA WHITE POSE

Vanna White Pose, Pat Sajak face. A photo posted by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on May 13, 2016 at 12:33pm PDT

The L'Oréal spokesperson took a funny photo in front of the beauty brand's banner at an event, joking that she looked like Vanna White—but with Pat Sajak's face.

6. THE BEST SUNGLASSES

Because I need these glasses and earrings. Let's be honest. A photo posted by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on May 16, 2016 at 12:54am PDT

These retro-inspired Chanel stunners literally evoke the feeling of Cannes—and Lively looks like one glamorous gal in them.

7. AN EYE-CATCHING UPDO

Just your average Friday... A photo posted by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on May 17, 2016 at 12:21pm PDT

This messy-in-a-good-way hairdo couldn't get any prettier until it did...did you also spot the ultra pretty barrette at the nape of the actress's neck?

8. A NAIL POLISH EIFFEL TOWER

Eif-fel for this tower 😍💅🏼😍 A photo posted by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on May 17, 2016 at 12:09pm PDT

Although she wasn't in Paris, the star did get a view of the Eiffel Tower—one made out of nail polishes, that is.