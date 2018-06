25 Covetable Shoes from #MFW

Milano is the ultimate when it comes to accessories, so we expected all sorts of awesome to come out of #MFW. Dsquared2 proved that strappy sandals are always in style, while Salvatore Ferragamo, Jil Sander, and Marni gave our feet a break with generously low heel heights. Check out our favorite runway shoes from Milan Fashion Week here.

