16 of the Most Lust-Worthy Shoes from #NYFW

MCV Firstview
InStyle Staff
Sep 21, 2015 @ 7:45 pm

The New York collections may have wrapped, but there were plenty of designers who made a lasting impression, especially when it came to shoes. From Riccardo Tisci’s sling-back, lace-up booties at Givenchy to Marc Jacobs’s paillette festooned pointy-toe flats, there was much to be desired, so much so that we’ve already started our spring shopping list. Ahead, the best shoes from #NYFW.

Marc Jacobs

Marc Jacobs 

Proenza Schouler

Proenza Schouler 

Jason Wu

Jason Wu

Givenchy

Givenchy

Calvin Klein

Calvin Klein

Oscar De La Renta

Oscar De La Renta 

Carolina Herrera

Carolina Herrera 

Tommy Hilfiger

Tommy Hilfiger 

Delpozo

Delpozo

Tory Burch

Tory Burch 

Coach

Coach 

Rachel Zoe

Rachel Zoe 

Altuzarra

Altuzarra

Paul Andrew for Tanya Taylor

Paul Andrew for Tanya Taylor 

Alexander Wang

Alexander Wang 

Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren 

