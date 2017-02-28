The Best Shoes of Milan Fashion Week

MCV Photo; Victor Boyko/Getty Images; Estrop/Getty Images (2)
There is no such thing as "too many shoes" and nothing made that clearer than this season's assortment. Super high stilettos, clunky flatforms, and preppy flats ruled the runways. Here, InStyle's accessories team rounds up their favorite shoes from Milan Fashion Week.
WATCH: Runway Recap: See Highlights from Milan Fashion Week
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement