The Best Shoes of Milan Fashion Week

InStyle Accessories Team
Feb 27, 2017 @ 7:15 pm

There is no such thing as "too many shoes" and nothing made that clearer than this season's assortment. Super high stilettos, clunky flatforms, and preppy flats ruled the runways. Here, InStyle's accessories team rounds up their favorite shoes from Milan Fashion Week.

VERSACE

FENDI

PRADA

SALVATORE FERRAGAMO

RENE CAOVILLA

JIL SANDER

GIORGIO ARMANI

Santoni Edited by Marco Zanini

BOTTEGA VENETA

BOTTEGA VENETA

