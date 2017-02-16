The Most Red Carpet-Worthy Dresses From Marchesa

When it comes to red carpet dressing, you can count on Marchesa designers Georgina Chapman and Keren Craig to see you (or your fave celeb) through. It’s a no-brainer, really. The Laws of the Fashion Universe clearly state that when there is an award show and a red carpet (and come on, the two go hand-in-hand), there will inevitably be at least one Marchesa gown taking the spotlight. This fact is as sound as the law of universal gravitation. It just is.

So when Chapman and Craig presented their fall 2017 ready-to-wear collection at New York Fashion Week, we couldn’t help but be whisked away by the mere thought of these gowns gracing the red carpet and dominating every Best Dressed list (especially now with the awards season in full swing). From seductive ribbon detailing to frothy rivers of tulle, here are 8 swoon-worthy evening dresses we just can’t wait to see on the red carpet.