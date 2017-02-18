See the Best Looks from the Central Saint Martins Runway Show

Renowned fashion design school Central Saint Martins is known for launching some of the best in the business. So it's only fitting that their MA runway show at London Fashion Week for Fall 2017 highlighted 16 of their most talented students' designs, offering a preview of what fashion's future might look like. (From first looks, it's shaping up to be a bright one.) Highlights from the womenswear included oversized fur coats, red jumpsuits, and tulle gowns, while the menswear offerings featured tailored capes, distressed denim, and snappy suiting. Scroll through to see these and more of our favorite looks.

