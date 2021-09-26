The Best Looks from the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Opening Gala

By Alicia Brunker Sep 26, 2021 @ 2:20 pm

Next week marks the official opening of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, and to celebrate the occasion, the same group who organizes the Oscars each year hosted an opening party at the venue. And as expected, Hollywood's elite collectively showed up and shut down the red carpet in a dizzying range of show-stopping looks while taking in the construction of the new museum.

At the event — which honored actors Sophia Loren, Tom Hanks, and Annette Bening, as well as filmmaker Haile Gerima and executive chairman of the Disney Company Bog Iger — there were plenty of coordinated couple appearances (Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi made their red carpet debut in Celine, while Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom matched in all-black Louis Vuitton looks), memorable fashion moments (see: Cher's leopard pants and Laverne Cox's pleated cape gown), and a dazzling, hour-long performance by none other than Lady Gaga.

Scroll through for the best looks of the night.

Start Slideshow

1 of 17

Lady Gaga

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 17

Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi

3 of 17

Gabrielle Union

Advertisement

4 of 17

Nicole Kidman

5 of 17

Halle Berry

6 of 17

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 17

Cher

8 of 17

Olivia Rodrigo

9 of 17

Eva Longoria

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 17

Kate Hudson

11 of 17

Laverne Cox

12 of 17

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 17

Jennifer Hudson

14 of 17

Selma Blair

15 of 17

Regina King

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 17

Issa Rae

17 of 17

Adriana Lima

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Alicia Brunker