The Best Looks from the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Opening Gala

Next week marks the official opening of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, and to celebrate the occasion, the same group who organizes the Oscars each year hosted an opening party at the venue. And as expected, Hollywood's elite collectively showed up and shut down the red carpet in a dizzying range of show-stopping looks while taking in the construction of the new museum.

At the event — which honored actors Sophia Loren, Tom Hanks, and Annette Bening, as well as filmmaker Haile Gerima and executive chairman of the Disney Company Bog Iger — there were plenty of coordinated couple appearances (Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi made their red carpet debut in Celine, while Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom matched in all-black Louis Vuitton looks), memorable fashion moments (see: Cher's leopard pants and Laverne Cox's pleated cape gown), and a dazzling, hour-long performance by none other than Lady Gaga.

