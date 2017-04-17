Behold the Best Celeb Instagrams from Coachella 2017

alessandraambrosio / Instagram
InStyle Staff
Apr 17, 2017 @ 7:30 pm

It's all happening, people. Weekend one of Coachella has officially wrapped and the who's who of fashion, music, Hollywood, and beyond gathered in the Coachella Valley and Palm Springs to party with (and like, and as) rock stars. Scroll through to see some of the best celeb Instagrams from the music- and party-fueled weekend starring Katy Perry, Rihanna, Kendall Jenner, Drake, Lady Gaga, the Victoria's Secret Angels, and more. 

Check out the best 'grams below.

 

1 of 27 ladygaga/instagram

Lady Gaga

Festival headliner Lady Gaga shared a snap before hitting the stage of herself in a too cool Alexander Wang look, and wrote: "Almost ready for you @coachella! Thank u for the custom bandanas @alexanderwangny."

2 of 27 KendallJenner/instagram

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner came prepared with glow-in-the-dark goggles that acted as both a fashion accessory as well as protection against the desert elements.

3 of 27 katyperry/instagram

Katy Perry

Katy Perry posted a 'gram with her entire crew that she captioned: "been doing this since before you were a bloop in the womb."

4 of 27 vanessahudgens/instagram

Vanessa Hudgens

The queen of festival style channeled her inner butterfly while wearing a vibrant floral print dress from Camilla in an image she appropriately captioned: "Found my throne."

5 of 27 sleepinthegardn/instagram

Troian Bellisario

The actress posed for a selfie with fellow Pretty Little Liars star Shay Mitchell, and wrote: "The ladies who dance together stay together! From #coachella to #NYC by my sweet sister @shaym."

6 of 27 jamiechung/instagram

Jamie Chung

"Thank you to the whole team for an epic weekend!" Jamie Chung said. "This is my 11th year coming to this festival and this weekend by far stands out."

7 of 27 oliviaculpo/instagram

Olivia Culpo

Olivia Culpo shared a killer snap from her exit. "See you next time #Coachella! Driving back to LA in time for Eastah dinner w @gusculpo @auroraculpo. Happy Easter everyone!!!! I love you all," she said.

8 of 27 badgalriri / Instagram

Rihanna

@badgalriri showcased her amazing style, adding the cheeky caption, "I can't go home yet, cuz enough people ain't seen my outfit." 

9 of 27 champagnepapi / Instagram

Drake

@champagnepapi made a surprise appearance on day 2. Here he is celebrating, with the caption "Coachella Night 2 was a movie." 

10 of 27 parishilton / Instagram

Paris Hilton

Hilton was a literal social butterfly in a rainbow dress with a pair of wings and cat ears/antennae in her festival snaps. 

11 of 27 cindycrawford / Instagram

Cindy Crawford

"Getting my Coachella on," Crawford captioned her post, which featured her easy-breezy festival style: striped lace-up pants, a black tank, and a jaunty hat. 

12 of 27 kyliejenner / Instagram

Kylie Jenner

Jenner sported a whole new hair look on Saturday while co-hosting the Bumble party with her big sis Kendall. 

13 of 27 selenagomez / Instagram

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd

Their best couple selfie yet! This one speaks for itself. 

14 of 27 emrata / Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski

@emrata flaunted her bikini body as she expressed her excitement for the festival, captioning the sultry pic "COACHELLA." 

15 of 27 marthahunt / Instagram

Martha Hunt

Martha Hunt and her Angel pals touched down in high style on Friday.

16 of 27 alessandraambrosio / Instagram

Alessandra Ambrosio

Angel Alessandra really got into the spirit of the thing. "Let's get this fest started!," she captioned her post. 

17 of 27 kyliejenner / Instagram

Kylie Jenner

Ready for the headliners? Certainly a "highlight," Kylie Jenner flaunted both her body and her eye-catching new hair color on Friday in a gold dress from PrettyLittleThing.

18 of 27 sistinestallone / Instagram

Sistine Stallone

You can always count on Sistine to steal the show. 

19 of 27 kendalljenner / Instagram

Kendall Jenner

Jenner was all smiles and sequins at the Winter Bumbleland party! 

20 of 27 katyperry / Instagram

Katy Perry

Katy Perry enjoyed a sunset poolside with some flamingo rafts, clad in a pink "Goddess" crop top and a pair of sunnies. 

21 of 27 nickjonas / Instagram

Nick Jonas

Let's hear it for the boys! Nick Jonas shared a pic of himself in transit to the festival, seemingly in a private jet, overlayed with the text "Coachella here we come." 

22 of 27 theashleygraham / Instagram

Ashley Graham

Graham's much buzzed-about topless pool pic was just the first of a series of swim shots the model posted this weekend. 

23 of 27 josephineskriver / Instagram

Martha Hunt and Josephine Skriver

Victoria's Secret models Hunt and Skriver shared a pic of themselves presumably choppering to the Victoria's Secret Angel Oasis in Palm Springs.

24 of 27 stellamaxwell / Instagram

Stella Maxwell

Fine weather for a dip! Maxwell shared this saucy pool snap on Friday. 

25 of 27 haileybaldwin / Instagram

Hailey Baldwin

Baldwin is certainly excited for the weekend, posting a pic of herself running in a pair of Timberland boots with the caption, "Oh someone said Coachella????? ok." 

26 of 27 vanessahudgens / Instagram

Vanessa Hudgens

Hudgens has been 'gramming up a storm already this weekend, sharing an array of festivalwear-filled pics, like this one in which she lounges in a bikini, beads, and a flower-enhanced visor.

27 of 27 taylor_hill / Instagram

Taylor Hill

The pool floats are out! And so is Taylor Hill, who wore a cute outfit—a flowy dress with a scarf headband and utlity boots—for day one. 

