The Beauty Looks You Need to See from NYFW's Spring 2018 Runways 

It's that time of year again: New York Fashion Week is in full-swing. Along with the next big fashion trends, the Spring 2018 runways also deliver all of the hair and makeup looks you'll be dying to try next. The glittery, smudgy, ink-black cat eye by makeup legend Pat McGrath that Gigi Hadid wore at Tom Ford, and the windswept waves seen on Kaia Gerber at Calvin Klein are just a few of the beauty moments we've added to our saved posts on Instagram.

Here, we've rounded up the best beauty looks from NYFW's Spring 2018 runways.

