The Most Swoon-Worthy Accessories from the JW Anderson Show

From the makers of your favorite It bag (the Pierce shoulder bag, anyone?) comes a myriad of swoon-worthy accessories making their London Fashion Week debut down the JW Anderson runway—and what a glorious debut.

We could talk about the ostrich-feather skirts and the billowing jersey silhouettes this fall 2017 ready-to-wear collection was heavy on, or we could talk about the standout accessories we’re completely swooning for. From heavy metal earrings to a remix on the signature Pierce bag, here are our picks for the best accessories from the JW Anderson show.

VIDEO: Get a Recap of London Fashion Week