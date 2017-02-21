The Most Swoon-Worthy Accessories from the JW Anderson Show

Ik Aldama/AP Images
InStyle Staff
Feb 21, 2017 @ 10:45 am

From the makers of your favorite It bag (the Pierce shoulder bag, anyone?) comes a myriad of swoon-worthy accessories making their London Fashion Week debut down the JW Anderson runway—and what a glorious debut.

We could talk about the ostrich-feather skirts and the billowing jersey silhouettes this fall 2017 ready-to-wear collection was heavy on, or we could talk about the standout accessories we’re completely swooning for. From heavy metal earrings to a remix on the signature Pierce bag, here are our picks for the best accessories from the JW Anderson show.

1 of 6 Getty

OFF-THE-LOBE EARRING

2 of 6 Estrop/Getty

PIERCED FRINGE BAG

3 of 6 Getty

NEXT-LEVEL BUCKLED HEEL

4 of 6 Jeff Spicer/Getty

SUEDE KNEE--HIGH BOOTS

5 of 6 Estrop/Getty

ARCHITECTURAL BRACELET

6 of 6 Estrop/Getty

GEM-ENCRUSTED SANDAL

