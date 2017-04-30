Behold the Best Cosplay Looks from the Cherry Blossom Festival

Springtime is upon us—the weather is warm, the cherry blossoms are out, and so are the cosplayers!

Each year, the Brooklyn Botanic Garden hosts its Sakura Matsuri festivities, in which the garden's many cherry blossoms are on display in all their glory. But equally impressive are the cosplayer guests who alight on the garden to take in the spectacle and create one of their own. (For the uninitiated, cosplay is defined as "the practice of dressing up as a character from a movie, book, or video game, especially one from the Japanese genres of manga and anime.")

Scroll through to see some of the best looks from this weekend!

Allison Marie Zinner

Christina Morris in character as Pom Pom Purin and Tanaya Torres dressing in lolita fashion style

Rachel Weiss in character as Haru

Kira Samson in character as Shiromori

Milan Castro in character as Ponyo and Gam Toro in character as Princess Mononoke

Danny Chen and Ben Keta

Sharee Campbell in character as Celty and Marmalade Montanez as Shira

Prince Musngi in character as Rose Quartz from Steven Universe

Melissa Dunker in character as Harley Quinn and Delilah Riuz as Poison Ivy

Farah Momplaisir

Dani G. in character as Kanna Kamui

Yuhan Zhao

Adeola Adyemi using the fallen cherry blossoms as a fashion accessory

Richi Scigarjovs in character as Ying Yang master from Onmyouji

Herminia Medina in character as Taokaka from bluzblue

Kacey Chang

Jocelyn Medina in character as Nagisa

Vincent Liu in character as Seimei

Ariel Bobe

Katherine Fahey as Sailor Saturn, Misti Riso as Sailor Pluto, Amanda Ronan as Sailor Moon and Morgan Belodoff as Sailor Mars

Milky Lin and Camellia Zhong

