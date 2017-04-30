Behold the Best Cosplay Looks from the Cherry Blossom Festival

Springtime is upon us—the weather is warm, the cherry blossoms are out, and so are the cosplayers!

Each year, the Brooklyn Botanic Garden hosts its Sakura Matsuri festivities, in which the garden's many cherry blossoms are on display in all their glory. But equally impressive are the cosplayer guests who alight on the garden to take in the spectacle and create one of their own. (For the uninitiated, cosplay is defined as "the practice of dressing up as a character from a movie, book, or video game, especially one from the Japanese genres of manga and anime.")

Scroll through to see some of the best looks from this weekend!

