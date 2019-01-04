See Laura Brown at Beautycon x InStyle's Golden Globes Spectacular

Image zoom Getty Images

Want to get in the award season spirit? There's no better way to kick off this year's parade of over-the-top couture, mega-watt smiles, and the agony and ecstasy of awards shows than hanging with people who've seen it all from the inside out. Join InStyle Magazine and Beautycon this Saturday, January 5, for a panel featuring a few badass women before Sunday's Golden Globes.

Badass Women happens to be InStyle's February issue theme, so it makes sense to have an entire team of them discussing the ins and outs of awards shows. InStyle editor-in-chief Laura Brown will take the stage with superstar Tracee Ellis Ross, celeb stylist Karla Welch, CEO of Beautycon Media Moj Mahdara, and InStyle beauty director Angelique Serrano. They'll be offering insight into what goes on behind the scenes and what happens on the red carpet. But it all goes way beyond dresses and makeup.

This all-star team will discuss everything under the veneer, too, touching on the teams of talented artists — from hair and makeup teams to the army of fashion folk that work to ensure every stitch is perfect — that make it all possible.

It's all going down from 3 to 6 p.m. at Beautycon POP in L.A. at 333 La Cienega Blvd. For more information and to snag tickets, click here.