Allison William's Red Carpet Dress is a Grown Up Version of Her SAG's Dress

Allison Williams is always a sure bet on the red carpet. She has that old-Hollywood appeal that people love seeing on a red carpet. No, she rarely takes that big of a fashion risk, but she knows what works for her and runs with it.

Tonight, Williams wore an Armani Privé couture gown on the Oscar’s red carpet. It was sparkly. It was nude-ish pink. It was a-line. And her hair, as per usual, was in a perfectly coiffed wave. (How does she keep that in tact, btw?) The best part of the dress: the top, which looks almost like a glittery sheer net. Craftsmanship, people. Craftsmanship.

in Armani Privé. Kevin Mazur/WireImage

She paired the dress with a pair of Bryan Atwood shoes (always a red-carpet favorite) and a pair of earrings by Harry Winston that look like they could have been on the Titanic. And we mean that in the best way.

If you look back to her 2018 SAG dress, you’ll see similar attributes.

in Ralph & Russo gown, Ana Khouri and Fernando Jorge jewels, and Christian Louboutin heels. Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

The color: white with a pinkish tone. And while the dress isn’t exactly an a-line shape, (her Ralph & Russo dress instead was fitted at the thigh and then broke into a fringe) it definitely gave off the same vibe. And of course, even with her hair pulled back, she didn’t leave that chic wave behind. When you have a hairstyle that works, stick to it.