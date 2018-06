Official co-hostsandtook Ladies' Night to a whole new level at the 3rd Annual Pink Party held at the mod chic Viceroy Hotel in Santa Monica. The high-design hot spot swapped its signature green palette for hot pink in support of the femme fundraiser, which benefits the Cedars-Sinai Women’s Cancer Research Institute . "I just believe that research is really important," said the Express-jean clad Biel. "To know what's going on with your body is the best prevention there can be." She also admitted to an ulterior motive: "I really do love silent auctions. amp#91;They areamp#93; one of my guilty pleasures."-Jennifer Muirhead