Alexander Wang and Altuzarra Give Fashion A High at #NYFW

It was just the other day, while waiting for a show to start, that the topic of pot came up. I may have been complaining about a contact high from my proximity to 2 Chainz during the Yeezy show, but we’ve all noticed an awful lot of wacky weed being consumed on the streets of New York these days. People aren’t even trying to be discreet about it.

So if fashion is a reflection of our times, then Alexander Wang is a flawless mirror. At his show on Saturday, held at Saint Bartholomew’s Church on Park Avenue, no less, it wasn’t the smoke of incense that was wafting down the runway. Wang’s models wore skate park street wear, trashy tops, ski caps, camo parkas, and slinky dresses, some printed with the words “girls,” “strict,” and “tender,” in the bold graphic style of Supreme stickers. Also, there were pink sweaters and corduroy pants with a stripper-on-a-stripper-pole motif. Also, there were lace insets on dresses, coats, and skirts in the shape of cannabis leaves.

Dude.

Clearly Wang has tapped into a certain rebellious-youth moment, and typing this while also watching the Republican debate, I am tempted to join him there. Tee-hee-hee.

The gregarious bro-ho designers Scott Studenberg and John Targon of Baja East, I would presume, would be about as likely to disapprove of Wang’s endorsement of 420 culture as would Cheech and Chong. In fact, their show, which immediately followed Wang’s, included earrings and broaches in the shape of pot plants, too. But more importantly, this Baja East show accomplished a lot in terms of advancing the designers’ original concept of laidback luxury knits. A chunky bathrobe coat in camel cashmere, satiny prints of the cosmos, and some fuzzy shower shoes made in collaboration with Fila were all ideas that looked fully baked.

I’m starting to get the munchies.

Someone at Moncler must have been stoned, too, when deciding to stage an outdoor fashion show on what might have been the coldest night Manhattan has seen in years. The show, at Lincoln Center, was like a psychedelic trip, with choreographed models dashing in blue ski suits around the plaza, followed by models who were dressed appropriately for the weather in colorful furs and puffy jackets. In fact, it was the perfect night to market down coats, and no doubt many in the audience would have traded places with the Moncler-clad participants in a frozen instant.

Joseph Altuzarra brought us all back to reality with a fantastic collection to end the night, and in fact, watching the editors in the audience who were mesmerized by his latest designs – the shearling coats, knee-high boots, and scarf dresses that mixed panels of floral jacquards, paisley prints, and glimmering sequins were all just delicious – you would have thought they were under the influence. But in fact, it was just a terrific, dazzling show, one whose side effects won’t easily wear off in the morning.