ace awards

Marc Anthony's must-have accessory? "A happy wife," said the Latin singer of his award-winning bride, Jennifer Lopez.
"I have the ultimate accessory tonight," declared Designer of the Year honoree Michael Kors, while motioning toward Bridget Moynahan.
Tom Ford proved that the old adage about removing one item before leaving the house also applies to men. "I had on a gardenia, but took it off," said the ACE award recipient. "It was the scarf or the gardenia. The scarf won; the gardenia bit the dust."
While presenting the Judith Leiber-designed award to Tom Ford, Naomi Watts (here with Sarah Wynter) gushed that the designer had "firmly established his place in fashion history-not to mention my closet!"
Fashion Icon award recipient Rachel Zoe and designer Zac Posen.
Winners were presented with these special-edition Leiber Princess Box minaudiÃ¨res, coated in oversize Austrian crystals.
