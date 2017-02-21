These Politically Charged Sequin Tees Will Rule Street Style

Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty
Ruthie Friedlander
Feb 21, 2017 @ 12:45 pm

We can always count on London-based brand Ashish to create the most tongue-in-cheek pieces of all fashion month; you know, the type of stuff street style photographers dream of?

For Fall 2017, designer Ashish Gupta showed sequined tops with politically charged phrases like, "Unity in Adversity," and "Stay Woke," and of course, the collection wouldn't be complete without the "Nasty Woman" vest.

Here, all the sequined wordy shirts at Ashish.

