7 Top Moments from the 2015 American Music Awards

It was a night filled with fashion and nostalgia at the American Music Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles. The 43rd annual run of the show honored today’s hottest talents, like Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj, The Weeknd, and One Direction (who took home the night's biggest honor as Artist of the Year for the second year in a row), while also recognizing a slew of stars who preceded them. Show host Jennifer Lopez didn’t disappoint—her opening dance montage reminded us what an incredible dancer she is, while her many outfit changes cemented her position among Hollywood's best dressed. Throw in heartfelt speeches, unexpected duets, and a touching tribute, and you have yourself one memorable show. See some of our favorite moments below. 

J.Lo's Show Opener

After starting off with a slow rendition of her own "Waiting for Tonight," host Jennifer Lopez bumped up the tempo and brought down the house in a minutes-long dance montage incorporating much of the year's biggest hits, including Taylor Swift’s “Bad Blood,” Rihanna’s “Bitch Better Have My Money,” and Drake’s “Hotline Bling.” And, full bodysuits galore.

Best of the '90s

Pop royalty from the early '90s resurfaced when AMA veteran Paula Abdul and Donnie Wahlberg took to the stage to present an award together.

Reunited

Alicia Silverstone and Jeremy Sisto had a Clueless reunion on stage before presenting "up and coming" No Doubt star Gwen Stefani's performance. Would you believe the movie is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year? As if!

Meghan Trainor and Charlie Puth

The magic of Marvin Gaye revealed itself after they performed their hit duet, "Marvin Gaye" in a long on-stage kiss. The PDA-filled session was purportedly a premeditated one.

Alanis Morissette and Demi Lovato

Alanis Morisette's Jagged Little Pill also turned 20 this year and the star commemorated its anniversary with a memorable performance of "You Oughtta Know" with Confident singer, Demi Lovato.

Celine's Paris Tribute

The show took a somber turn when Celine Dion took to the stage to perform Edith Piaf's "Hyme à L'Amour" in memory of those who perished in the Paris attacks just a couple of weeks ago.

Let It Rain

Justin Bieber's rain-soaked performance of "Sorry" rounded out his medley performance, which also included “What Do You Mean” and “Where Are U Now?”

