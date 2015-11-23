7 Top Moments from the 2015 American Music Awards

It was a night filled with fashion and nostalgia at the American Music Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles. The 43rd annual run of the show honored today’s hottest talents, like Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj, The Weeknd, and One Direction (who took home the night's biggest honor as Artist of the Year for the second year in a row), while also recognizing a slew of stars who preceded them. Show host Jennifer Lopez didn’t disappoint—her opening dance montage reminded us what an incredible dancer she is, while her many outfit changes cemented her position among Hollywood's best dressed. Throw in heartfelt speeches, unexpected duets, and a touching tribute, and you have yourself one memorable show. See some of our favorite moments below.

RELATED: The 2015 American Music Awards Brought Out Some Killer Fashion—See All the Best Looks!