6 Celebrities Running the New York City Marathon and the Causes They're Running For

Michael Loccisano
Lindsay Dolak
Oct 24, 2015

The New York City Marathon has come a long way since it first started in 1970 when 127 runners paid a $1 entry fee to loop around Central Park three times. Forty-five years since its founding, the race has become the most popular marathon in the world, drawing upwards of 50,000 participants. If you look closely in the sea of runners that cross the five boroughs for this year’s marathon on November 1, you might even spot a celebrity, too.

Stars love to challenge themselves to this 26.2 mile feat, mostly because they treat the marathon as an opportunity to raise money and awareness for a cause close to their hearts. In the past, Diddy logged miles to muster up money for public city schools, Ryan Reynolds ran for Parkinson’s disease research, and Edward Norton pounded the pavement to help save the wilderness. This year, there will be another set of stars lacing up their sneakers to make a difference, including Alicia Keys. The New York native and Grammy-award winning singer will be running her very first marathon to raise awareness for Keep A Child Alive, which provides healthcare and awareness to HIV- and AIDs-afflicted communities in Africa and India.

And she’s not the only one. Scroll down to see who else is pushing their bodies to the limits in 2015’s race—and find out why they’re running.

Ethan Hawke

The Academy Award-nominated actor, writer, and director is running with his wife, Ryan Hawke, to raise funds and awareness on behalf of The Doe Fund, a nonprofit that provides paid transitional work, education opportunities, and couseling to people with histories of homelessness, incarceration, and substance abuse.

Tiki Barber

The now-retired all-time rushing leader for the New York Giants and co-host of CBS Sports Radio's morning show is a self-described "newbie" to endurance running and is participating on behalf of the PitCCh In Foundation, which has created special programs with the mission to enrich the lives of inner city youth.

Nev Schulman

The actor, producer, and frontman of MTV's Catfish was invited by Sean Penn to run on behalf of the J/P Haitian Relief Organization to help support relief efforts in the region.

 

Katrina Bowden

The Public Morals and 30 Rock actress is running, for the second time, on behalf of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, which works to find cures and ensure access to treatments for blood cancer (leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin's disease, myeloma) patients. 

James Blake

The retired professional tennis star is running on behalf of The James Blake Foundation, which provides necessary seed money to cancer research and directly benefits the Thomas Blake, Sr. Fund at Memorial Sloan Ketting Cancer Center.

