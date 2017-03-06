All the Hot Looks from the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards Red Carpet

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Hana Asbrink
Mar 05, 2017 @ 7:15 pm

The 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards are taking place tonight at the Forum in Inglewood, Calif., and we are keeping an eagle eye out for all the amazing looks hitting the red carpet so far.

Katy Perry made quite the statement Sunday evening, making her first appearance on the red carpet since announcing her split with Orlando Bloom in a cream and metallic August Getty Atelier pantsuit (see below) with dramatic Jacob & Co. drop earrings and her news-making new pixie cut. Some of the biggest names in music are set to perform, including Perry, Bruno Mars, and Ed Sheeran, and stars like Miley Cyrus and John Legend among the presenters.

Scroll through for continued coverage of the star-studded event and tune in to the awards show to see who takes home the evening’s biggest honors, starting at 8 p.m. ET on TBS and TNT.

1 of 22 Jesse Grant/Getty Images

Katy Perry

Katy Perry in August Getty Atelier, Jimmy Choo heels, and Jacob & Co. earrings.

2 of 22

Noah Cyrus

Noah Cyrus in Marc Jacobs dress and platforms.
3 of 22 Kevin Mazur/Getty Image

Heidi Klum

4 of 22 Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Maddie Ziegler

Maddie Ziegler in Giamba and Edie Parker clutch.

5 of 22 Jesse Grant/Getty Images

Olivia Holt

Olivia Holt in Kaufmanfranco.

6 of 22 Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Kelsea Ballerini

Kelsea Ballerini in Pamella Roland, Stuart Weitzman shoes, Tyler Ellis clutch, and Jen Hansen jewelry.
7 of 22 Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Daya

8 of 22 Jesse Grant/Getty Images

Halsey

9 of 22 Kevin Mazur/Getty Image

Joe Jonas

10 of 22 Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Stassi Schroeder

11 of 22 Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images

Christina Milian

Christina Milian in Rubin Singer.
12 of 22 Jesse Grant/Getty Images

Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran in Burberry.
13 of 22 Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Bebe Rexha

14 of 22 Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Shawn Mendes

15 of 22 Jesse Grant/Getty Images

Jeremy Renner

Jeremy Renner in Aquatalia shoes.
16 of 22 Jesse Grant/Getty Images

Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter in Helo Rocha and Randall Scott Fine Jewelry.

17 of 22 Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Laura Marano

18 of 22 Jesse Grant/Getty Images

Ansel Elgort

Ansel Elgort in Jeffrey Rudes.
19 of 22 Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Karrueche Tran

20 of 22 Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

The Chainsmokers

21 of 22 Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Jason Derulo

22 of 22 Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Jhené Aiko and Big Sean

Jhené Aiko in David Yurman jewelry; Big Sean in Daniel Patrick boots.

