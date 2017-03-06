All the Hot Looks from the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards Red Carpet

The 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards are taking place tonight at the Forum in Inglewood, Calif., and we are keeping an eagle eye out for all the amazing looks hitting the red carpet so far.

Katy Perry made quite the statement Sunday evening, making her first appearance on the red carpet since announcing her split with Orlando Bloom in a cream and metallic August Getty Atelier pantsuit (see below) with dramatic Jacob & Co. drop earrings and her news-making new pixie cut. Some of the biggest names in music are set to perform, including Perry, Bruno Mars, and Ed Sheeran, and stars like Miley Cyrus and John Legend among the presenters.

Scroll through for continued coverage of the star-studded event and tune in to the awards show to see who takes home the evening’s biggest honors, starting at 8 p.m. ET on TBS and TNT.