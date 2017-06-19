All the Stars Dressed for Summer at the iHeartRadio MuchMusic Video Awards

Summer is just days away, and Canada kicked off the celebration with one of the most vibrant red carpets!

The stars stepped out in Toronto, celebrating the 2017 iHeartRadio MuchMusic Video Awards, ready for summer in a sea of slip dresses, sheer frocks, and pops of color.

Before hitting the stage for musical performances, Camila Cabello and Niall Horan posed on the colorful carpet. The newly-minted solo artist was a vision in a ruffle-accented cold shoulder LWD with an artful motif, while the former One Direction member added a teal suede jacket to his all-black outfit. Other standout looks included Shay Mitchell in an ethereal August Getty Atelier sheer white jumpsuit and Kat Graham, who wore an Elsa Schiaparelli Couture suit.

