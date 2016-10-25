See the Hottest Celebrity Looks from the 2016 InStyle Awards

Getty (3)
Kim Peiffer
Oct 24, 2016 @ 10:00 pm

Our annual InStyle Awards kicked off just hours ago inside the Getty Center in Los Angeles and we’ve got all the looks from the celebrity attendees.

Nicole Kidman, who will take home the Style Icon award tonight, stole the show in an Atelier Versace number with a high neck and dramatic pink satin draping that hugged her bodice before ending in a train behind her. Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra looked absolutely stunning outfitted in a Haider Ackermann one-shoulder satin teal top and a form-fitting black skirt with an edgy exposed zipper detail (no surprise there—after all, there’s a reason she’s taking home the award for Breakout Style Star). Louise Roe also made a siren call in head-to-toe Cameo Collective red, even accessorizing with red roses in her hair.

RELATED VIDEO: Priyanka Chopra Talks About Her Edgy Style at the InStyle Awards

But it wasn’t just the ladies that turned heads. Jon Hamm looked dapper as always in a perfectly tailored Tom Ford suit and knit tie, showing off just the perfect amount of scruff, while Leon Bridges cut a cool figure in a cream Armani suit, setting off his gold patterned shirt underneath.

Stay tuned with more exclusive, behind-the-scenes coverage straight from inside our celebrity-packed celebration, only on InStyle.

1 of 30 Frederick M. Brown/Getty

Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman in Atelier Versace and Harry Winston jewels.

Advertisement
2 of 30 Frederick M. Brown/Getty

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra in Haider Ackermann.
3 of 30 Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images

Jon Hamm

Jon Hamm in Tom Ford.

Advertisement
4 of 30 Frederick M. Brown/Getty

Shailene Woodley 

Shailene Woodley in Sophie Theallet.
Advertisement
5 of 30 Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images

Laura Dern

Laura Dern in Tom Ford.
Advertisement
6 of 30 Frederick M. Brown/Getty

Tom Ford 

Advertisement
7 of 30 Frederick M. Brown/Getty

Louise Roe

Louise Roe in Cameo Collective.
Advertisement
8 of 30 Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images

Usher

Usher in vintage.
Advertisement
9 of 30 Frederick M. Brown/Getty

Isla Fisher 

Isla Fisher in Tom Ford.
Advertisement
10 of 30 Jonathan Leibson/Getty

 Sarah Hyland 

Sarah Hyland in Carolina Herrera and Soebedar sandals.

Advertisement
11 of 30 Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images

Olivia Culpo

Olivia Culpo in Galvan.
Advertisement
12 of 30 Frederick M. Brown/Getty

Jourdan Dunn

Jourdan Dunn wearing Jerome C. Rousseau shoes.

Advertisement
13 of 30 Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images

Leon Bridges

Leon Bridges in Armani.
Advertisement
14 of 30 Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Jordana Brewster 

Jordan Brewster in Galvan and wearing John Hardy jewelry.
Advertisement
15 of 30 Frederick M. Brown/Getty

Nicola Peltz

Nicola Peltz in Miu Miu.
Advertisement
16 of 30 Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Sir John Barnett

Sir John Barnett in Dolce Gabbana.

Advertisement
17 of 30 Frederick M. Brown/Getty

Dita Von Teese

Dita Von Teese in Ulyana Sergeenko.
Advertisement
18 of 30 Frederick M. Brown/Getty

Rita Wilson

Rita Wilson in Tom Ford.
Advertisement
19 of 30 Jonathan Leibson/Getty

Cristina Ehrlich

Advertisement
20 of 30 Jonathan Leibson/Getty

Rachel Zoe

Rachel Zoe in Rachel Zoe Collection.
Advertisement
21 of 30 Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Sofia Richie 

Sofia Richie in Moschino.
Advertisement
22 of 30 Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images

Zella Day

Zella Day in Carmen Marc Valvo.
Advertisement
23 of 30 Frederick M. Brown/Getty

Chiara Ferragni

Chiara Ferragni in Balmain.
Advertisement
24 of 30 Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Jeremy Scott

Jeremy Scott in Moschino.
Advertisement
25 of 30 Frederick M. Brown/Getty

Skyler Samuels 

 Skyler Samuels in Monique Lhuillier and Randall Scott fine jewelry.

Advertisement
26 of 30 Frederick M. Brown/Getty

Kofi Siriboe

Kofi Siriboe
Advertisement
27 of 30 Frederick M. Brown/Getty

Rola

Advertisement
28 of 30 Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Jodie Smith

Advertisement
29 of 30 Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Asia Chow

Advertisement
30 of 30 Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Jordan Duffy

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!