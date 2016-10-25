See the Hottest Celebrity Looks from the 2016 InStyle Awards

Our annual InStyle Awards kicked off just hours ago inside the Getty Center in Los Angeles and we’ve got all the looks from the celebrity attendees.

Nicole Kidman, who will take home the Style Icon award tonight, stole the show in an Atelier Versace number with a high neck and dramatic pink satin draping that hugged her bodice before ending in a train behind her. Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra looked absolutely stunning outfitted in a Haider Ackermann one-shoulder satin teal top and a form-fitting black skirt with an edgy exposed zipper detail (no surprise there—after all, there’s a reason she’s taking home the award for Breakout Style Star). Louise Roe also made a siren call in head-to-toe Cameo Collective red, even accessorizing with red roses in her hair.

But it wasn’t just the ladies that turned heads. Jon Hamm looked dapper as always in a perfectly tailored Tom Ford suit and knit tie, showing off just the perfect amount of scruff, while Leon Bridges cut a cool figure in a cream Armani suit, setting off his gold patterned shirt underneath.

Stay tuned with more exclusive, behind-the-scenes coverage straight from inside our celebrity-packed celebration, only on InStyle.