See the Hottest Couples at the 2016 ESPY Awards

ICYMI, some of the sports world’s most accomplished are being recognized tonight at the 2016 ESPY Awards at L.A.’s Microsoft Theater, and we’re here to bring you not just the best red carpet looks, but the cutest couples to grace them, as well.

It’s not every day we get to see our favorite athletes all dolled up with their significant others, but when we do, it’s certainly a treat. From Olivia Munn and Aaron Rodgers (above), to newlyweds Ciara and Russell Wilson, and more, everyone on the step and repeat stunned tonight.

It’s obvious that when your love is near, you can’t help but smile a bit brighter. Scroll through for some of our favorite duos of the evening.