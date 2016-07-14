See the Hottest Couples at the 2016 ESPY Awards

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Hana Asbrink
Jul 13, 2016 @ 11:00 pm

ICYMI, some of the sports world’s most accomplished are being recognized tonight at the 2016 ESPY Awards at L.A.’s Microsoft Theater, and we’re here to bring you not just the best red carpet looks, but the cutest couples to grace them, as well.

It’s not every day we get to see our favorite athletes all dolled up with their significant others, but when we do, it’s certainly a treat. From Olivia Munn and Aaron Rodgers (above), to newlyweds Ciara and Russell Wilson, and more, everyone on the step and repeat stunned tonight.

It’s obvious that when your love is near, you can’t help but smile a bit brighter. Scroll through for some of our favorite duos of the evening.

Olivia Munn and Aaron Rodgers

The X-Men: Apocalypse star and the Green Bay Packers quarterback cuddled up on the red carpet. Munn stole the scene in an optic white gown with gold grommet detailing, keeping her hair down in loose waves, while Rodgers went for a classic three-piece navy suit. 

Ciara and Russell Wilson

How do you spell hot? The newlyweds posed like pros with Ciara in a scene-stealing pale pink Cavalli gown with a plunging shimmery neckline and cutouts, while her Seattle Seahawks quarterback husband kept it classic in a black and white Tom Ford tux.

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade

The Lion Guard star made a sexy turn in a floor-length black lace overlay gown with long sleeves, while the NBA star looked dapper in a modern navy and black tux before going on to deliver one of the evening’s most poignant speeches calling for peace. 

Kobe and Vanessa Bryant

The retired Los Angeles Laker and his wife, who just announced her third pregnancy, were all smiles while looking red hot before entering the Microsoft Theater. Bryant was one of the evening’s Icon Award recipients, along with Peyton Manning and Abby Wambach.

Stephen and Ayesha Curry

The Golden State Warriors point guard, who picked up the first award of the night for Best Record-Breaking Performance, cut a dashing figure in a blue and black crushed velvet blazer, while his wife and Food Network star wowed in an oxblood THEIA hi-low gown (and matching lip!), featuring thousands of laser cut paillettes.

John Cena and Nikki Bella

The WWE wrestler and show host wore a classic tux, while his wife looked sexy in a shiny black strapless number with an on-trend choker.

