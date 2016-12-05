The Most Stylish Looks from the 2016 Fashion Awards Red Carpet

Things are heating up across the pond as The Fashion Awards (formerly British Fashion Awards) kick off in London’s Royal Albert Hall Monday evening. 

Forever It-girl Kate Moss brought her trademark elegance in a black velvet V-neck gown with a sumptuous topper, keeping her hair down in loose waves. Gigi Hadid, fresh off of her smoking Victoria's Secret Fashion Show run, dazzled in an icy Atelier Versace number. Meanwhile, Lady Gaga proved less is more in an understated tie-neck black Brandon Maxwell gown with a bustled train.

Held in partnership with the British Fashion Council and Swarovski, The Fashion Awards will be celebrating the best of British and global talent spanning both fashion and celebrity worlds. Industry heavyweights like Christopher Bailey, Tom Ford, Alessandro Michele, and Riccardo Tisci dot the nominees’ list, while models Gigi, sister Bella Hadid, and Kendall Jenner are pitted against one another in the International Model of the Year category. Iconic American designer Ralph Lauren is also in town to accept the evening’s biggest honor, the Outstanding Achievement in Fashion award.

Tonight’s event is also doubling as a fundraiser for the BFC Education Foundation charity, which offers scholarships for those looking to pursue a career in fashion. 

Keep it locked right here for all of the evening's most memorable looks.

1 of 31 © Doug Peters/PA Wire via ZUMA Press

Kate Moss

2 of 31 David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid in Atelier Versace.

3 of 31 Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga in Brandon Maxwell.

4 of 31 David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Salma Hayek

Salma Hayek in Gucci.

5 of 31 Stuart C. Wilson/Getty

Naomi Campbell 

Naomi Campbell in Alexander McQueen.

6 of 31 Mike Marsland/WireImage

Alexa Chung

7 of 31

Karlie Kloss

Karlie Kloss in Stella McCartney.

8 of 31 Venturelli/Getty

 Ralph Lauren and Ricky Lauren

9 of 31 Venturelli/Getty

Kate Beckinsale

10 of 31 Mike Marsland/Mike Marsland/WireImage

Jourdan Dunn in Brandon Maxwell.

11 of 31 Stuart C. Wilson/Getty

Olivia Palermo

Olivia Palermo in Peter Pilotto.

12 of 31 DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty

Lara Stone

13 of 31 © Doug Peters/PA Wire via ZUMA Press

Jenna Coleman

Jenna Coleman in Erdem.

14 of 31 Stuart C. Wilson/Getty

Alessandro Michele and Jared Leto

Alessandro Michele and Jared Leto in Gucci.

15 of 31 Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Donatella Versace

Donatella Versace in Versace.

16 of 31 Venturelli/Getty

Livia Firth

Livia Firth in Laura Strambi.

17 of 31 A Images/Sipa USA

Amber Valletta 

Amber Valletta in Saint Laurent.

18 of 31 Venturelli/Getty

Winnie Harlow 

Winnie Harlow in Baja East.

19 of 31 Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Toby Huntington-Whiteley

20 of 31 © Doug Peters/PA Wire via ZUMA Press

Ana Beatriz Barros

Ana Beatriz Barros in Ralph & Russo.

21 of 31 Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Joan Smalls

Joan Smalls in Baja East.

22 of 31 Stuart C. Wilson/Getty

Lily Donaldson

Lily Donaldson in Burberry.

23 of 31

Jaden Smith 

Jaden Smith in Gucci.

24 of 31 Venturelli/Getty

Eva Herzigova

25 of 31 Venturelli/Getty

Daisy Lowe

Daisy Lowe in Antonio Berardi.

26 of 31 Mike Marsland/WireImage

Bebe Rexha 

Bebe Rexha in River Island.

27 of 31 © Doug Peters/PA Wire via ZUMA Press

Roksanda Ilincic

Roksanda Ilincic in Roksanda.

28 of 31 © Ash Knotek/Snappers via ZUMA Press

Nicole Scherzinger

Nicole Scherzinger in Julien MacDonald.

29 of 31 DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty

Nadja Swarovski

30 of 31 Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Natalie Massenet

Natalie Massenet in Ralph & Russo.

31 of 31 PA Images/Sipa USA

Jennifer Fisher

Jennifer Fisher in Roland Mouret and Jennifer Fisher jewelry.

