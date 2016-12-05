The Most Stylish Looks from the 2016 Fashion Awards Red Carpet

Things are heating up across the pond as The Fashion Awards (formerly British Fashion Awards) kick off in London’s Royal Albert Hall Monday evening.

Forever It-girl Kate Moss brought her trademark elegance in a black velvet V-neck gown with a sumptuous topper, keeping her hair down in loose waves. Gigi Hadid, fresh off of her smoking Victoria's Secret Fashion Show run, dazzled in an icy Atelier Versace number. Meanwhile, Lady Gaga proved less is more in an understated tie-neck black Brandon Maxwell gown with a bustled train.

Held in partnership with the British Fashion Council and Swarovski, The Fashion Awards will be celebrating the best of British and global talent spanning both fashion and celebrity worlds. Industry heavyweights like Christopher Bailey, Tom Ford, Alessandro Michele, and Riccardo Tisci dot the nominees’ list, while models Gigi, sister Bella Hadid, and Kendall Jenner are pitted against one another in the International Model of the Year category. Iconic American designer Ralph Lauren is also in town to accept the evening’s biggest honor, the Outstanding Achievement in Fashion award.

RELATED: 5 Reasons Why We Can't Wait for The Fashion Awards

Tonight’s event is also doubling as a fundraiser for the BFC Education Foundation charity, which offers scholarships for those looking to pursue a career in fashion.

VIDEO: Watch InStyleUK at the British Fashion Awards

Keep it locked right here for all of the evening's most memorable looks.