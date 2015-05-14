The Best Beauty Moments from the 2015 Cannes Film Festival

It’s that time of year again! The Cannes Film Festival always serves up some major beauty inspiration, and so far this year is proving to be no exception. The glamorous event, which kicked off in France on May 13, has already provided us with some pretty amazing cat eyes, updos, and lipstick shades we'll be dying to try for our next night out.

Speaking of lipstick, leave it to Lupita Nyong’o (aka the queen of bold lips) to attend opening night with a gorgeous pop of fuchsia. Love!

Click through our gallery to see the most standout beauty moments thus far, along with the tips and tricks you'll to create each look.