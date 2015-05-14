The Best Beauty Moments from the 2015 Cannes Film Festival

Jennifer Velez
May 14, 2015 @ 12:30 pm

It’s that time of year again! The Cannes Film Festival always serves up some major beauty inspiration, and so far this year is proving to be no exception. The glamorous event, which kicked off in France on May 13, has already provided us with some pretty amazing cat eyes, updos, and lipstick shades we'll be dying to try for our next night out. 

Speaking of lipstick, leave it to Lupita Nyong’o (aka the queen of bold lips) to attend opening night with a gorgeous pop of fuchsia. Love!

Click through our gallery to see the most standout beauty moments thus far, along with the tips and tricks you'll to create each look. 

1 of 6 Anthony Harvey/FilmMagic

Lupita Nyong'o at Cannes Opening Ceremony- Beauty

For opening night, Lupita Nyong’o gave us a modernized take on Old Hollywood glamour with bold brows, dramatic eyes, and a flawless complexion. Our favorite part of all, though, would have to be those fuchsia lips. To create the bold look, the star's makeup artist, Nick Barose, layered three products: Lancome's Color Design Lipcolor in Hit ($23; ulta.com), Shine Lover Lipstick in Palpitante ($25; sephora.com), followed by the brand's Le Crayon Lip Contour in Plum ($25; nordstrom.com). 

Advertisement
2 of 6 SGP/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES

Naomi Watts

Watts paired her windswept updo with illuminated neutral tones, opting for light shimmer on the eyes, and a petal lip with L'Oreal's Colour Riche Lip Balm in Tender Mauve ($8; ulta.com). The opalescent shadow in Endless Pearl ($8; ulta.com) was blended into her inner and outer corners to give off a wide-eyed look, before getting topped off with a charcoal pencil, and L'Oreal's Visible Lift Blur Blush in Soft Pink ($13; ulta.com) gave the apples of her cheeks a believable flush. 

3 of 6 Ian Gavan/WireImage

Natalie Portman

Natalie Portman’s stunning Dior dress called for an equally elegant beauty routine. “We decided to veer away from matching tones and opted for a feminine, smoky lined eye with peachy hues on the cheeks and lips," says makeup artist Jo Baker. First she grabbed Dior's new Eye Reviver Illuminating Neutrals Eye Palette ($62; nordstrom.com) to create a fresh smoky eye. “I started with a color wash all over the lid of the lightest color, building up layers with the third and fourth smoky taupe tones which have a delicate shimmer to them,” she tells us. After a couple subtle feline flicks, Baker amped up the drama with a few coats of mascara. “To bring this look together I choose muted nude-peachy tones for cheeks and lips,” she adds. The gorgeous lipstick shade we chose, Rouge Dior in Grege ($35; nordstrom.com), had the right amount of sheen and color, making it effortless to maintain throughout the evening." 

Advertisement
4 of 6 Venturelli/WireImage (2)

Fan BingBing 

To complement her stunning floral gown, Fan BingBing went for makeup in neutral tones, complemented by a precise wing of liner, then paired the effect with a braided bun that sat at the nape of her neck. Recreate a similar style by forming two vertical plaits at the back of your head, then wrap both into a circular motion until you create an oversized knot. 

Advertisement
5 of 6 Clemens Bilan/Getty

Julianne Moore 

The always-radiant actress went for a graphic effect by teaming her sleek updo with a sexy smoky eye, which was created using L'Oreal's Colour Riche La Palette Smokey ($20; ulta.com), and topped off her lash line with the L'Oreal Infallible Smokissime kohl pencil in Taupe Smoke ($10; ulta.com). A sweep of apricot blush and the beige Neverending Nutmeg lip color ($13; ulta.com) balanced the dramatic shadow.

Advertisement
6 of 6 Pascal Le Segretain/WireImage

Sienna Miller 

Sienna Miller's glamorous updo put her glowing skin on full display at the premiere of La Tete Haute. A swipe of red lipstick provided the final touch. 

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!