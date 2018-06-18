Consider us your style guidebook for awards-season fashion coverage, and be the first to see Hollywood's most stunning red-carpet arrivals, news and photos. We'll bring you the best-dressed celebrities and fashion trends that ruled the Academy Awards. Browse through photos of the Golden Globes dresses and gowns that stole the show. Plus, don't miss out on the most gorgeous fashion, jewelry, hair and makeup from other awards-season shows, including the Emmys, SAG Awards, VMAs, MTV Movie Awards and Country Music Awards.

Consider us your style guidebook for awards-season fashion coverage, and be the first to see Hollywood's most stunning red-carpet arrivals, news and photos. We'll bring you the best-dressed celebrities and fashion trends that ruled the Academy Awards. Browse through photos of the Golden Globes dresses and gowns that stole the show. Plus, don't miss out on the most gorgeous fashion, jewelry, hair and makeup from other awards-season shows, including the Emmys, SAG Awards, VMAs, MTV Movie Awards and Country Music Awards.