Amazon’s Best-Selling Exfoliating Tool Gently Removes Dirt and Dead Skin — and It's Just $14

I take my shower routine very seriously. IMHO, there’s no better feeling than climbing into fresh sheets after a nice, relaxing, “everything shower.” Some bathing sessions are meant for a quick body rinse, others are for deep conditioning, but an everything shower is the full nine yards — I’m talking scalp massaging, hair masking, and your entire shaving routine, followed by deep exfoliation. On self care nights like these, my goal is to feel softer than ever before by the time I’m slipping my towel on, and I’ve picked up quite a few tools to achieve that. The latest addition to my shopping cart? Amazon’s best-selling, $14 Avilana silicone body scrubber.

Made with 100 percent non-toxic silicone, the scrub brush limits bacteria, and it can be cleaned far more effectively than that loofah that’s been hanging in your shower for a little too long. When paired with your favorite body soap, the scrubber’s lengthy, flexible bristles create the perfect lather, while gently exfoliating dead skin and removing dirt. Plus, the tool is double-sided with a structured massager on the other end, which can be used as a dry brush to increase blood circulation and filter toxins in the body.

Amazon

Shop now: $14; amazon.com

Over 20,000 shoppers have given the silicone scrubber a perfect rating, making it Amazon’s best-selling bath and body brush. One customer said traditional loofahs and sponges irritate their sensitive skin, but the Avilana tool “exfoliates without giving [them] angry red bumps on [their] arms and legs.” A different shopper with sensitive skin said their body acne has “diminished” since using the scrubber, while another said their skin is “more clear and feels healthier” after using the tool for just two weeks.

One purchaser even said they’re “never going back to a loofah again,” since the scrubber leaves their “extremely sensitive skin” feeling “clean, exfoliated,” and “very soft.” A different person agreed, saying this alternative makes them feel “as clean, if not cleaner, than a loofah” does, despite being softer and gentler on the skin.

Level up your next shower with the Avilana silicone body scrubber — your silky smooth skin will thank you. Grab the customer-loved shower tool for $14 at Amazon, below.

Amazon

Shop now: $14; amazon.com

Amazon

Shop now: $14; amazon.com

Amazon

Shop now: $14; amazon.com

