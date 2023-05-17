When a skincare brand is A) a French pharmacy favorite, B) beloved by dermatologists, and C) used by countless celebrities, I’m wholeheartedly interested. While few brands fit into this trifecta, Avène certainly qualifies. I’ve recommended countless Avène products to friends — particularly friends who have sensitive skin — in light of the brand’s hero ingredient, thermal spring water, and its non-irritating nature. Per the brand, celebrities including Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow, Hailey Bieber, and, approximately one zillion others, have used Avène’s skin-soothing solutions. In addition to the product quality, I’m impressed by Avène’s price point — which, for a brand used by celebrities and approved by skincare professionals, is shockingly wallet-friendly compared to similar finds.

Better yet: For a limited time, you can snag Avène skincare products on sale, for 25 percent off, during the Avène Spring Friends and Family Sale.

Imagine a cool mist of soothing hydration at your fingertips, and you’ll have a sense of how this glorious spritzable spring water feels on the skin. Use it virtually anywhere on the face or body. In the sweltering summer months, I turn to the mist more frequently than virtually any other body product. Also available in a TSA-friendly 1.6-ounce version, it’s ideal for beach adventures and mid-flight refreshment. I’m not alone in my reliance on this mist: Celebrities including Gwyneth Paltrow, who has called it a “quick refresher,” Irina Shayk, and Rita Ora have also used the product.

RetrinAL 0.1 Intensive Cream

A physician favorite, per the brand, the ingredients in the wrinkle-reducing, line-lessening RetrinAL 0.1 Intensive Cream corroborate the claim. Retinaldehyde, the key ingredient, is a retinoid that “helps regulate skin cell turnover…[and] improve[s] overall skin tone and texture while boosting collagen production,” dermatologist Dr. Marisa Garshick previously told InStyle. And as dermatologist Dr. Nkem Ugonabo once said, the ingredient is potent — albeit formulated in a non-irritating manner in Avène’s particular product, which balances the vitamin A derivative with soothing spring water and skin-softening vitamin E for less irritation risk.

Soothing Eye Contour Cream

Diane Kruger has been known to use this calming eye cream, which boasts protective antioxidants, hyaluronic acid, and, of course, the brand’s signature soothing spring water. Unlike many moisturizing under-eye products, which can feel overly heavy and occlusive, Avène’s is notably lightweight and speedy to sink into skin. In addition to deep hydration and calming bliss for even the most irritated under eyes and lids, the cream quells puffiness on contact thanks to chamomile extract and dextran sulfate — an antiinflammatory ingredient.

Tolerance Control Soothing Skin Recovery Cream

Supermodel Winnie Harlow has noted that this moisturizer, despite its relatively thick formula, does not make her break out. Moreover, it has an extremely skin-soothing feel and effect that can calm irritated complexions. In addition to Avène’s thermal spring water, this cream contains glycerin — a hydrating humectant — and squalane, an ingredient lauded for improving skin suppleness and imparting an overall more youthful look and feel. Also of note: postbiotics, which can support the skin’s microbiome.

Cicalfate+ Restorative Protective Cream

According to the brand, supermodels including Hailey Bieber and Nicola Peltz Beckham are known to slather this calming cream — which, given their enviable complexions, is incentive enough to give it a whirl. Bieber once shared that she loves “this product forever,” citing it as a key component of her regimen when her skin is “angry.” Skin-balancing postbiotics are stars of the formula, as is thermal water; together, they promote hydration and “preserve the skin’s natural barrier,” per the brand. As with all Avène formulas, this cream is superior from a skin-soothing standpoint. It’s so gentle, in fact, that it’s safe to use on infant skin, per the brand. Ultimately, this rich, restorative cream is a win for virtually anyone — supermodels and non-supermodels alike.

