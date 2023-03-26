Angelina Jolie and Gwyneth Paltrow Use This Soothing French Skincare Brand — and It’s 20% Off Right Now

In writing this story, I’ve realized it’s almost easier to list the celebrities who have not used Avene than to name those who have. To rattle off every star who has tried the French pharmacy favorite could, quite literally, surpass my allotted word count for this piece. The truncated version: Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow, Diane Kruger, Kendall Jenner, Kristin Cavallari, and Irina Shayk are just a few glowy stars who’ve dabbled in the drugstore skincare brand.

While the words “drugstore” and “celebrity” are a somewhat rare pair — at least as the resulting phrase pertains to skincare — Avene is a notable exception. A quick scan of the brand’s hero ingredients — most salient among them, thermal spring water — is explanation enough as to why. Celebrities, in addition to dermatologists, skincare buffs, and yours truly, adore the brand’s soothing, skin-quenching products.

If you’ve yet to try Avene, I’m sorry to say: You’ve been missing out. The good news? You can rectify the dearth — and save 20 percent — by shopping Avene’s sitewide sale right now. Enter the code FRIENDS20 at checkout to snag your skincare at 20 percent off any order over $65. Hurry — the sale ends soon.

Avene

Shop now: $11 with code FRIENDS20 (Originally $14); aveneusa.com

Any face-mist naysayer has yet to try the Avene Thermal Spring Water. More than H2O — from, say, your tap — this cooling, soothing mist contains the brand’s raison d’être, thermal spring water. I stock up on this spray and stash it everywhere: in my gym bag for a post-spin cooldown; at my desk for a midday refresh; and near my cats’ allotted apartment space, where it functions as an (incredibly undeserved) deterrent when they misbehave. Little do they know, they’re basking in French spring water. Don’t miss the travel-sized version, either — it’s truly a godsend after long flights and in sweltering locales.

Avene

Shop now: $22 with code FRIENDS20 (Originally $28); aveneusa.com

Hailey Beiber and Nicola Peltz Beckham are two supermodels who use the Cicalfate+ Restorative Protective Cream, per the brand. I’ve yet to try it myself, but I am on a mission to change that ASAP. A true catchall cream, it’s designed to soften, soothe, and protect virtually anyone — including babies — from external aggressors, making this formula an almost guaranteed winner. Plus, I’m a sucker for anything supermodel-adjacent.



Avene

Shop now: $78 with code FRIENDS20 (Originally $78); aveneusa.com

Bakuchiol: Once a tongue-twister, the ingredient has since entered the mainstream skincare lexicon in light of its retinol-mimicking benefits. My twin sister, whose wellness vibes would fit nicely in Los Angeles, is a mega-fan of the plant-based anti-ager; so, too, are my pregnant friends, one of whom swears bakuchiol has staved off wrinkles in lieu of her beloved retinol over the past few months. The Avene Retrinal Serum, which stars the plant-based anti-ager, is a fan-favorite. In addition to the retinol alternative, it’s brimming with hyaluronic acid, a hydrating superhero, and moisturizing vitamin E. The brand’s signature thermal water, of course, also plays a supporting role.

Avene

Shop now: $18 with code FRIENDS20 (Originally $22); aveneusa.com

Foam-based formulas and I have a fickle relationship. As someone whose skin defaults to a dreadful state of dryness, I typically avoid the frothy stuff. This cleanser, however, is designed to soothe without overdrying the skin, and can thus offer a totally tolerable — nay, enjoyable — cleansing experience for most skin types. Avene’s signature thermal water, in addition to moisture-magnetizing glycerin, a humectant, create a clean skin-feel without sapping skin’s moisture. JIC the formula fails to entice in and of itself: Lucy Hale is known to use this particular face wash.

Avene

Shop now: $30 with code FRIENDS20 (Originally $38); aveneusa.com

Shoppers of all skin types, including eczema-prone, swear by this soothing, cooling gel cream. For some, it’s the fountain of youth; for others, it’s the ultimate glow-booster — and understandably so: squalane and hyaluronic acid star alongside thermal water for a truly skin-quenching solution to parched, inflamed, or overheated skin. Stock up for the summer months ahead.

Snag these skin-soothing favorites and countless others while they’re on sale for a limited time. If celebrity usage is any indication, Avene is certainly worth stocking up on.