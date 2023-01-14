The French Beauty Brand Reviewers Rely on for Hydrated, Younger-Looking Skin Is 25% Off Sitewide

Including the plumping serum a shopper said "took 5 to 10 years off" their face.

Published on January 14, 2023 @ 07:00AM

The way the winter weather ravages even the most glowing and hydrated skin is a horror to behold. If you, like me, are experiencing dry itchy skin, you may be looking for new skincare products to remedy the situation. And thankfully, French pharmacy skincare brand Avène is having a Friends and Family sale through January 19, with 25 percent off sitewide using the code WINTER25

After some searching, I’ve identified seven products from this sale that best deserve your attention, including obvious best-selling buys, InStyle reader favorites, top-rated products, and my own picks. 

RetrinAL 0.1 Intensive Cream is the most popular Avène product among InStyle readers. If I had to guess, it’s due to the “dramatic changes” they see in “fine lines, wrinkles, redness, sensitive skin, acne, and dehydration,” as reviewers describe it. Another favorite among readers (it’s one of mine, too) is the RetrinAL Advanced Correcting Serum, an antioxidant-rich serum that heals your skin faster, fixes its barrier, and reduces wrinkles. 

If you experience chronic redness, Avène’s Antirougeurs line is specially formulated for you. Shoppers with rosacea say that the Antirougeurs Fort Soothing Concentrate “really works… My face and neck skin tone look normal without noticeable redness.” 


Shop Avène’s Winter Friends and Family Sale

Tolerance Control Soothing Skin Recovery Cream

Tolerance Control Soothing Skin Recovery Cream

Avene

Shop now: $27 with code WINTER25 (Originally $36); aveneusa.com

The key to this product is D-sensinose, a proprietary postbiotic complex that immediately calms discomfort and irritation, per the brand. This is wonderful for dehydrated, tight skin, and/or a complexion that is prone to overheating. It also restores the skin barrier and, by doing so, doesn’t let moisture escape, keeping the skin hydrated for longer. Reviewers call the Tolerance Control Soothing Skin Recovery Cream a “holy grail” moisturizer that “doesn't irritate skin” or “pill,” and heals everything from rosacea to dermatitis. 

TriXéra Nutrition Nutri-Fluid Body Cleanser

TriXÃ©ra Nutrition Nutri-Fluid Cleanser

Avene

Shop now: $22 with code WINTER25 (Originally $29); aveneusa.com

I sometimes take two baths a day in the winter, and while it’s a relaxing ritual, my skin pays the price. It’s dry and therefore irritated and itchy, so I have to be extra careful when picking a body wash. If this sounds like you, TriXéra Nutrition Nutri-Fluid Cleanser is the solution. It’s gentle enough for infants and children, prevents water loss, and nourishes your body with lipids. 

PhysioLift Eyes Eye Cream

PhysioLift EYES

Avene

Shop now: $36 with code WINTER25 (Originally $48); aveneusa.com

PhysioLift Eyes uses the same retinol derivative, retinaldehyde, as in the popular RetrinAl Avène products. Combined with the brand’s signature thermal spring water, hyaluronic acid, and chamomile, this eye cream targets the depth of eye contours, reduces fine lines and wrinkles, creates a smooth texture, and reduces puffiness and dark circles. That is… a lot of purported benefits, but five-star reviewers say it does all that. One wrote, “It has considerably reduced my dark circles, it does not cause me sensitivity and above all, the tone and appearance of my droopy eyelids has improved substantially.” 

PhysioLift Smoothing Plumping Serum

PhysioLift SERUM Smoothing, Plumping Serum

Avene

Shop now: $41 with code WINTER25 (Originally $54); aveneusa.com

This serum is from the same PhysioLift line as the above eye cream, so it has similar benefits — just tailored for the face. The same core ingredients in addition to algae and vitamin E make deep wrinkles and lines less pronounced and have a plumping and firming effect. An ecstatic shopper wrote, they saw “a noticeable improvement… Plumper, fuller, less wrinkly looking skin. I swear it took five to 10 years off my face.”

