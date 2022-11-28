The French Cream a 72-Year-Old Shopper Says “Smooths” Skin and Reduces Fine Lines Is 30% Off

Despite considering myself to be “with it” when it comes to skincare practices, retinol has not yet found a place in my day-to-day routine. The few times I’ve tried what many consider to be a miracle product, my skin reacted dramatically, with a slew of pimples and dry patches taking over before the treatment could really do its thing. While I know consistency is key and the purging phase is short-lived, the discomfort these retinol products have caused my skin made me quickly throw in the towel and rule them out. Call me impatient, but I wanted something that could mimic those desired end results without all the hurdles. According to customers of a popular French skincare brand, that very product exists, and today, it’s on sale.

Avène’s RetrinAL 0.1 Intensive Cream is formulated with retinaldehyde, an ingredient shown to be more effective — and according to shoppers, less disruptive — than traditional retinol, improving the skin’s elasticity without the dreaded purge phase. This cream is designed to smooth and even out skin, reducing fine lines and wrinkles, while improving its overall brightness and firmness. Many customers have gone so far as to call this their holy grail product, with the RetinAL cream racking up hundreds of five-star ratings. And during Cyber Monday, you can get the anti-aging treatment for 30 percent off with the code MONDAY30.

Avene

Shop now: $52 with code MONDAY30 (Originally $74); aveneusa.com

While clinical studies prove that the RetrinAL Cream improves skin’s texture and reduces wrinkles, hearing just how effective this product is from customers is what finally made me add this to my cart. “I struggle with fine lines, wrinkles, redness, sensitive skin, acne, and dehydration, [and] this has been the best product for all of the above,” wrote one customer who added that the cream “smooths and evens out” their skin. A 72-year-old shopper wrote that this helped “smooth out…the marionette lines around the corners of [their] mouth,” while a 64-year-old noted “dramatic changes” after just a few months, writing that their textured areas are now smooth, dark spots have faded, and wrinkles are less noticeable.

And because I have quite sensitive, dry skin, I am always looking for products that don’t exacerbate those issues. According to a number of customers, this treatment is one of the few to give retinol-like results without flare-ups. “Finally, a concentrated product that doesn’t irritate my sensitive skin,” wrote one shopper who deemed this cream “excellent.” Another who calls this treatment “the best” wrote that it absorbs “like a dream [and] doesn’t irritate or dry out [their skin].” And a final shopper wrote that they’ve been dealing with hyperpigmentation since their teens, but noticed an improvement in their skin’s redness and general complexion in just a few days.

This anti-aging “holy grail” product is on a rare sale during Cyber Monday. Take 30 percent off your Avène’s RetrinAL 0.1 Intensive Cream

