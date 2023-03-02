One Shopper Shocked Their Esthetician With “Noticeably Firmer” Skin Thanks to This On-Sale Wrinkle Serum

Though I’ve admittedly never been to France, I do dream of the lifestyle (or at least my understanding of it). Croissants for breakfast, steak frites for dinner, and style and beauty that’s somehow both simple and chic. In Los Angeles, where many skincare concerns are often met with needles, a world of more simplified, painless aging treatments appeals to me. And one French skincare brand that’s been used by celebrities including Hailey Bieber has that non-invasive solution I’m looking for — and it’s currently on rare sale.

Avène’s RetrinAL Advanced Correcting Serum is a daily-use treatment designed to do three things: reduce the appearance of fine lines, add a boost of skin-plumping hydration, and provide all-over brightness. And right now, as part of the brand’s International Women’s Day event, you can save $20 on the popular wrinkle-fighting serum.

Avene

Shop now: $58 with code IWD23 (Originally $78); aveneusa.com

This serum, which is gentle enough to be used twice a day, is formulated with highly-effective ingredients including bakuchiol — a plant-based alternative to retinol that’s designed to minimize dark spots and wrinkles — as well as hydrating and plumping hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, and antioxidant-rich photostable vitamin E. In a clinical study performed by the brand, 86 percent of users reported that their wrinkles were “less visible” after 15 days and 91 percent claimed they felt “restored skin firmness.”

But outside of studies, shoppers saw results too, with one customer noting that even their esthetician, “asked what [they were] doing because [their] skin was noticeably firmer.” Another described the results as “instantaneous.” “My skin tone [got] so much better right away,” they wrote, while one other explained, “I put it on and it immediately gives me a glow, and my fine lines look a lot less pronounced.” And after a few weeks of consistent use, an additional customer, who raved about the hydrating qualities, noticed their skin looking “smoother and brighter.”

For a simple, pain-free solution to deepening wrinkles, grab Avène’s RetrinAL Advanced Correcting Serum while it’s on sale for $20-off with the code IWD23.