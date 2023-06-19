I enjoy having a six-step skincare routine. I don’t need it pared down; I like the ritual and the dedicated “me time” it forces. This changes in the summer when suddenly my serum and moisturizer are topped off with sunscreen and a skin tint that causes pilling akin to doing Baby Foot. Avène’s Mineral Tinted Compact SPF 50 is an ingenious and shopper-loved way to consolidate steps.

This is a cream-to-powder 100 percent mineral (zinc and titanium dioxide) sunscreen with the added benefits of pigment and vitamin E. The latter is a powerful moisturizing ingredient with antioxidant properties that prevent environmental stressors from aging the skin. It’s a simple but impressive formula that’s racked up nearly 2,000 five-star ratings between the Avène website and Amazon.

Avene

Shop now: $38; aveneusa.com and amazon.com

Reviewers could not be more thrilled with their Avène SPF compacts. A 52-year-old reviewer said this compact helps with, “skin pigmentation, acne, large pores, combo skin, dark circles, and fine lines.” Several reviewers also claim it didn’t irritate or congest their sensitive or eczema-affected skin. A 55-year-old reviewer on Amazon said they went from never getting compliments on their skin to constantly being asked what they used. “It makes my skin look so much younger,” they concluded. Plenty of reviewers also stress the Avène SPF’s lasting power. “It stays on all day even after working out or doing any physical activity. It does not sweat off or transfer to a pillow if you like to nap,” they said.

There is one pretty glaring drawback to this product, however, and it’s that there are only two shades — beige and honey. Beige is a light sand color while honey is a deep brown.

Head to Avene or Amazon to shop the raved-about Avène’s Mineral Tinted Compact SPF 50.