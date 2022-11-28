Shoppers Say This Now-$11 Hand Cream From a Celebrity-Approved Brand “Heals, Smooths, and Softens” Hands

Today is Cyber Monday, and while the good news is there are still plenty of sales you can shop, the bad news is that many will end by the end of the day. If you have shopping fatigue, I’m right there with you, but Avène’s 30 percent off Cyber Monday sale (with code MONDAY30) deserves some quick attention before you conclude your weekend of shopping.

There are quite a few celebrity- and shopper-loved products to sift through, but if I had to make a singular recommendation, it would be the Cold Cream Concentrated Hand Cream, which is on sale for $11.

During Avène’s October sale, this was by far the most popular product among InStyle readers. While I expected something like the RetrinAL Cream to pull to the front, I can understand the interest in this hand cream. First, I suspect most people are feeling the effects of the cold, dry, winter air on their hands — that feeling of two pieces of sandpaper rubbing against each other that makes me personally wanna jump out of my skin. Second, as far as hand creams go, this is an affordable, gentle, and safe option from a brand loved by celebrities, shoppers, and editors alike.

The thick and hydrating cold cream and glycerin formula nourishes the skin on your hands and speeds up the recovery of damaged skin “without leaving [behind] residue,” as one shopper said. Another reviewer said they constantly have “dry skin that cracks and splits,” but the Cold Cream Concentrated Hand Cream “heals, smooths, and softens hands.” It has lasting power, too; the shopper added that it holds up to washing their hands a couple of times.

And should your cart have space, there are definitely other Avène products to consider. It’s an optimal time to test out the Thermal Spring Water, which has hundreds of five-star reviews and a celebrity fanbase, the wrinkle- and dark circle-reducing RetrinAL Eye Cream, or the Hydrance Aqua Gel, which is so moisturizing, it can be used as a daily cream or an overnight hydrating mask.

The sale is on for less than 24 hours, so to keep moisturized all winter long, head to Avène to save on this nourishing hand cream and more with the code MONDAY30 .