Shoppers Say This Now-$10 Toning Body Cream Rehydrates Skin "Within Seconds"

Aveeno is the epitome of a tried, true, and trusted brand, thanks to sensitive skin-safe formulas at very affordable prices. Of all the dozens of five-star rated Aveeno products you could shop, I would like to direct your attention to the Aveeno Tone and Texture Renewing Body Night Cream which is down to just $10 (that’s a 40-plus percent discount) at Amazon for the website’s Spring Beauty Premiere Event. There are plenty of products in the line, but the Night Cream is the most hydrating and deeply discounted of the bunch.

This is a fragrance-free formula that exfoliates, softens, nourishes, and tones skin, thanks to a gentle yet nutrient-packed list of ingredients. First up is prebiotic oat, which soothes skin and calms any inflammation or itchiness. It also provides deep moisture to the skin. Then there is the anti-aging and heavy-hitting vitamin B3 — aka niacinamide — which evens out texture and reduces fine lines, wrinkles, and age spots. Niacinamide has another important benefit, too: It helps prevent moisture and water from leaving the epidermis.

According to hundreds of five-star shoppers, this skincare recipe is “a winner.” The difference is pronounced and drastic, according to one shopper who wrote, “My legs haven’t looked this good since my younger days.”

Other reviewers stress how moisturizing this is for every inch of the body. “I rub [Aveeno Tone and Texture Renewing Body Night Cream] on my hands when they're dry and within seconds they are rehydrated and smooth,” one shopper wrote. Another said, “It deeply nourishes my skin, reduces its roughness, and makes it smoother instantly.”

Its smoothing abilities are so powerful yet gentle, in fact, that it’s mentioned by several reviews with keratosis pilaris. One, who described it as “chicken skin” commented, “nothing’s ever made my skin feel so soft after one application.”

It's "worth the purchase" and is "amazing quality for the price,"


