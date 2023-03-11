Jennifer Aniston Has Been Using This $10 Body Lotion Since Her Teens, and It's Done Wonders for My Skin

As the seasons change from winter to spring, I find that my skin becomes more and more sensitive. Similar to seasonal allergies, my skin reacts to the drastic variations in temperature and I get random dry patches and itchy inflammation on my torso. My usual body lotions further irritate these problem areas because of their heavy fragrances, so when these transitional flare-ups occur, I opt for a fragrance-free formulation — specifically, Aveeno’s Daily Moisturizing Body Lotion, which Jennifer Aniston has been using since she was a teenager.

Packed with soothing prebiotic oats known to lock in moisture, the lotion is a nourishing formula clinically proven to hydrate skin for up to 24 hours without a greasy feel. According to the brand, it absorbs quickly, locks in moisture, and improves your skin's natural moisture barrier. Because it’s free of fragrances, parabens, and dyes, it’s gentle enough for sensitive skin.



And with dermatologists on board, it’s no surprise the lotion is Jennifer Aniston's secret to achieving supple, Hollywood-ready skin. In a 2019 interview with InStyle, she stated she’s been using moisturizing lotion since her teen years — for over three decades. Now as the face of Aveeno, Aniston’s ageless skin is a testament to its effectiveness.. The Friends star even keeps a bottle of the lotion in her shower for easy application, slathering it on immediately after turning off the water.

The Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Body Lotion has saved my skin on several occasions by giving it a reset. The oat-based formula soothes, ridding away flare-ups and itchiness while providing long-lasting, 24-hour hydration. I put on this lotion first thing in the morning, and by my evening shower, my skin is still moisturized — it’s as if I just applied it. After one week of using this body lotion, I find that any previous irritation has completely cleared up. I make sure to keep a bottle in my house at all times.

I can attest: Jennifer Aniston’s go-to Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Body Lotion is magic in a bottle when it comes to getting soft and smooth skin — and it's available for $10 on Amazon.