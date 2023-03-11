Jennifer Aniston Has Been Using This $10 Body Lotion Since Her Teens, and It's Done Wonders for My Skin

It's my hydrating holy grail.

By
Jailynn Taylor
Jailynn Taylor
Jailynn Taylor
Jailynn Taylor is fashion designer turned fashion and beauty writer. She covers shopping trends surrounding fashion, beauty, and wellness for InStyle and Shape. Before joining the InStyle and Shape commerce team, she was a freelancer for Byrdie and ESSENCE.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on March 11, 2023 @ 01:00AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Jennifer Aniston Lead
Photo: Getty Images. Photo:

Photo: Getty Images

As the seasons change from winter to spring, I find that my skin becomes more and more sensitive. Similar to seasonal allergies, my skin reacts to the drastic variations in temperature and I get random dry patches and itchy inflammation on my torso. My usual body lotions further irritate these problem areas because of their heavy fragrances, so when these transitional flare-ups occur, I opt for a fragrance-free formulation — specifically, Aveeno’s Daily Moisturizing Body Lotion, which Jennifer Aniston has been using since she was a teenager.

Packed with soothing prebiotic oats known to lock in moisture, the lotion is a nourishing formula clinically proven to hydrate skin for up to 24 hours without a greasy feel. According to the brand, it absorbs quickly, locks in moisture, and improves your skin's natural moisture barrier. Because it’s free of fragrances, parabens, and dyes, it’s gentle enough for sensitive skin.

Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Body Lotion

Amazon

Shop now: $10 (Originally $14); amazon.com

And with dermatologists on board, it’s no surprise the lotion is Jennifer Aniston's secret to achieving supple, Hollywood-ready skin. In a 2019 interview with InStyle, she stated she’s been using moisturizing lotion since her teen years — for over three decades. Now as the face of Aveeno, Aniston’s ageless skin is a testament to its effectiveness.. The Friends star even keeps a bottle of the lotion in her shower for easy application, slathering it on immediately after turning off the water. 

The Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Body Lotion has saved my skin on several occasions by giving it a reset. The oat-based formula soothes, ridding away flare-ups and itchiness while providing long-lasting, 24-hour hydration. I put on this lotion first thing in the morning, and by my evening shower, my skin is still moisturized — it’s as if I just applied it. After one week of using this body lotion, I find that any previous irritation has completely cleared up. I make sure to keep a bottle in my house at all times.

I can attest: Jennifer Aniston’s go-to Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Body Lotion is magic in a bottle when it comes to getting soft and smooth skin — and it's available for $10 on Amazon.

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

RMS Concealer Review
I Have Genetic Dark Circles, but This Lightweight Concealer Is Like a Brightening Filter for My Face
Meghan Markle Wore the Practical Shoe That's a Must-Have for Spring
Meghan Markle Wore the Practical Shoe That Elevates Any Outfit — and You Can Shop the Style Starting at $19
The French Dry Shampoo Miranda Kerr Called a "Staple" in Her Routine Is 30% Off â but Not for Much Longer
The French Dry Shampoo Miranda Kerr Called a "Staple" in Her Routine Is 30% Off — but Not for Much Longer
Related Articles
Meghan Markle Wore the Practical Shoe That's a Must-Have for Spring
Meghan Markle Wore the Practical Shoe That Elevates Any Outfit — and You Can Shop the Style Starting at $19
Hydrating Toner
I Skip Moisturizer Altogether With This Hydrating Toner That's Been My Go-To for 3 Years
The French Dry Shampoo Miranda Kerr Called a "Staple" in Her Routine Is 30% Off â but Not for Much Longer
The French Dry Shampoo Miranda Kerr Called a "Staple" in Her Routine Is 30% Off — but Not for Much Longer
BYBI Eye Plump Overnight Eye Cream Retinol Alternative
Shoppers in Their Mid-40s Say This Now-$16 Eye Cream “Does Wonders” for Dark Circles and Puffiness
Amazon Wrinkle Patches Best Seller
Shoppers in Their 60s and 70s Say Amazon’s Best-Selling Wrinkle Patches Make Facial Lines “Barely Visible”
Shoppers in Their 70s Say the $9 Root Spray Used by Kelly Ripa "Works Like Magicâ to Conceal Grays
Shoppers in Their 70s Say the $9 Root Spray Used by Kelly Ripa "Works Like Magic” to Conceal Grays
Hot Tool Review/Sale
I Replaced My Flat Iron With This Hot Brush That Smoothes My Hair in 10 Minutes — and It's on Sale at Amazon
Amazon Lightweight Sweaters for Spring
Amazon Curated a Section of Lightweight Sweaters for Spring — Here Are the 10 Best for Under $45
Amazonâs Hidden Viral Beauty Storefront Best-Selling Products
Amazon’s Hidden Viral Beauty Storefront Has Major Deals on Best-Selling Products Starting at $5
Amazon Long Sleeve Minidress
This “Super Flattering” Spring Dress That’s Loved by More Than 3,500 Amazon Shoppers Is on Sale for $35
Comrad Knee-High Compression Socks
Karlie Kloss’s Actually Stylish Compression Socks Keep Puffy Feet at Bay on Long Flights
The âComfyâ and âClassyâ Pants Shoppers Call âThe Best Clothing Itemâ on Amazon Are on Sale for Just $31
Shoppers Say These $31 Amazon Trousers Are “Incredibly Comfortable and Chic"
Best Products for Blackheads That Remove Grime And Clear Skin
The 17 Best Products for Blackheads That Will Clean Out Clogged Pores
Best Under Eye Treatments for Wrinkles
The 15 Best Treatments for Under-Eye Wrinkles of 2023 That Smooth and Soften
The âSquat-Proofâ Leggings With Over 31,000 5-Star Ratings Are on Sale for $20 in the Prettiest Spring Colors
The “Squat-Proof” Leggings With Over 31,000 5-Star Ratings Are on Sale for $20 in the Prettiest Spring Colors
Shoppers Say This "Super Flattering" Mock Neck Tank Top is "Perfect for Layering" â and It's On Sale for $14
Shoppers Say This Basic Spring Staple Is "Great for Layering," and It's on Sale for Just $14