I’m Trading Out My Body Lotion for This $10 Oil Shoppers Call “So Hydrating”

As excited as I was to come home for the holidays, the chill overtaking the Midwest sent me into something of a panic – not only was my closet unequipped for negative temperatures, but my dry skin was already to the point of (what felt like) no return. My elbows were getting ready for a psoriasis flare-up and my legs and hands looked like they’d never experienced hydration: Moisturizer? We don’t know her. So I did as I’m known to do when I’m at my parents house: I rummaged through my Mom’s beauty products, which is where I stumbled upon a $10 oil that I’m officially replacing all of my body lotions with.

While there are a number of beautifully-scented and incredibly popular body lotions on the market, I’ve always found Aveeno’s to be the most effective and least irritating, and the brand’s Daily Moisturizing Oil Mist is no exception. The bottle sprays a fine mist formulated with oat and jojoba oil, and despite the ingredients packing a heavy dose of nourishment, it goes on incredibly lightly. This Aveeno oil is highly moisturizing, has a light and soft scent, and is only $10 on Amazon.

Given that it is an oil, this takes slightly longer than a moisturizer might to absorb into the skin. But what I’ve found is that if you apply this right after you get out of the shower and then proceed with the rest of your skincare routine, your skin is no longer oily by the time you go to get dressed (so don’t stress about staining your clothes). After just a few days of using this, I’ve noticed that my skin is softer to the touch, with fewer flakes and less dry skin discomfort. Where before I sometimes, especially in winter, felt the need to reapply moisturizer more than once a day, I feel comfortable applying this just after my shower, knowing the hydration will last until my next.

While I might be a recent convert, I’m not alone in making the switch to Aveeno’s oil mist; there are over 9,000 five-star ratings from other satisfied shoppers on Amazon. One shopper, who grabbed this in preparation for dry winter weather, wrote that it’s their go-to when their skin “needs some extra love,” noting that this “perfect oil” “absorbs nicely into [their] skin and keeps [it] hydrated.” Another wrote that it’s “so hydrating” they “stopped using lotion all together,” adding that their skin is “so much smoother and…soft.” I could dedicate an entire article to the scent alone (calming, warm, just-showered) but instead, I’ll leave it at saying that hundreds of those five-star reviewers made sure to compliment the smell.

As we prep our closets for colder weather, we need to make sure our skincare stands up to dropping temperatures too. So for an extra boost of hydration, grab this Aveeno oil mist for just $10 on Amazon.

