My Mom and I Are Both Obsessed With This Hydrating Body Oil That’s on Sale for $11 at Amazon

Despite working in the beauty field, I often find myself gravitating towards my mom’s products whenever I go home. Rather than use the slew of serums, masks, and mists I loaded into my suitcase, I apply whatever moisturizer she has on the bathroom sink and lather my hair in the shampoo and conditioner she currently has in rotation. And during my last visit, there was one product I became so obsessed with I thought, “Would she even notice if I packed this in my bag?” She would. As I emerged from the bathroom raving about the oil, she replied with something along the lines of, “I know, it’s my favorite.”

So when I got back to my apartment, the first thing I did was head online to grab my own bottle of Aveeno’s Daily Moisturizing Body Oil, which a shopper said (and I second) feels like “a luxurious spa treatment in a bottle.” And with Mother’s Day around the corner, I figured there was no better gift than something I knew she already loved. Luckily, it’s on sale at Amazon for just $11 (so I’ll be grabbing one for her and one for me).

Aveeno’s Daily Moisturizing Body Oil Mist is a lightweight oil that can be easily spritzed onto skin. It’s formulated with a number of nourishing ingredients, including oat and jojoba oil, which contains two times the amount of vitamin E as shea butter, per the brand. And according to cosmetic dermatologist Dr. Michele Green, jojoba oil is a sensitive skin life-saver, having previously told InStyle that it “won't clog the skin's pores and is safe for use on acne-prone skin types."

And here’s what I can tell you: I have tried countless body oils — most significantly more expensive than Aveeno’s — and yet this is the one I keep coming back to. It’s lightweight enough that I don’t feel like I’m endlessly rubbing it into my skin (nor does it stain my clothes), but it also packs a punch, leaving my skin radiant and soft to the touch. From head to toe, I’m dry — with the occasional psoriasis patches at my elbows — and this keeps my skin from flaking with zero irritation. And as a bonus, I love the scent, which is both warm and calming.

Like my mom and myself, Amazon shoppers are also obsessed, with more than 10,500 five-star ratings. One wrote that this is the “only oil [they] buy anymore,” explaining that it helped tremendously with their itchy, dry skin. Another even said that they noticed a difference in their skin’s softness within a week. And according to a shopper with eczema and dermatitis, who's been using the oil for a few years, it’s a sensitive-skin must: “This oil is rich, absorbs well, and lasts! Other brands seem to just sit on the skin surface or just wear off. Aveeno’s oil feels as though it’s actually moisturizing my skin.”

Whether you’re treating your mom for Mother’s Day or grabbing a bottle for yourself, make sure to stock up on Aveeno’s Daily Moisturizing Body Oil Mist while it’s on sale for $11 at Amazon.