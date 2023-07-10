I’m Restocking My Favorite Body Cream From a Brand Jennifer Aniston Uses While It’s on Sale for $16

It's the middle of the summer, but I’m restocking my favorite body cream; unfortunately, my skin doesn't care if it's hot or cold outside. It's dry and itchy no matter the season, so while some may be opting for a lighter lotion, I’m sticking beside my body cream. With that said, there's one cream I keep coming back to, and it’s on sale now ahead of Amazon Prime Day. Aveeno's Skin Relief Intense Moisture Repair Body Cream is from a brand Jennifer Aniston has been using for over three decades — and I can see why given that it’s made all the difference in my skin within the couple years I’ve used it.

Aveeno's skin relief cream is formulated with oat and shea butter to lock in moisture, heal, and improve dry, itchy skin. It provides 24 hours of hydration, so there's no need for re-application throughout the day, and absorbs quickly into the skin to avoid leaving grease stains on your clothes.

The moisture repair cream has been a game-changer for my skin. After my nightly showers, I apply this body cream all over while my skin is still damp and freshly exfoliated to remove any dead skin. This allows the cream to spread easier and lock in that extra moisture already on my skin. It dries down within minutes, and by the time I slip into bed, my skin is noticeably softer with minimal texture. Upon waking up the following day, my skin feels moisturized and flake-free; even my knees and elbows feel smoother and are free of dry patches. I use this cream every day, and I can immediately see and feel my skin cracking on the days I don't. The cream has also worked for my niece and sister who experience eczema flare-ups.

But don’t take my word for it, the Aveeno body cream has over 8,000 five-star ratings and raving reviews to match. One 82-year-old shopper said that other oils and creams didn't work for them but found their skin felt "better" and was "smoother" after using the repair cream. Another reviewer described this cream as being "extremely moisturizing" and said that the dry patches on their knees and elbows were "no longer dry" and felt "smooth and soft" after a couple of days of use — similar to my experience. They also shared that it didn't leave them feeling greasy.

Shop my favorite body cream and more from Jennifer Aniston's go-to brand while it's on sale ahead of Amazon Prime Day.

