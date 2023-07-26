I've Been Getting Compliments on My Baby-Soft Hands for a Decade Thanks to This $11 Product

The first person to tell me how soft my hands are was my younger sister. I grabbed her hand to cross the street and once we were on the other side, she just kept running her fingers over the palms of my hand. “Oh my god, your hands are so soft. Have they always been like this?” I didn’t have an answer to that question but in the years following I received iterations of that compliment frequently. The answer back then was, and to this day continues to be, Aveda’s Hand Relief Cream.

The discovery of the hand cream was happenstance. Growing up I used Aveda hair products religiously on my curls; it was one of the few brands to understand the needs for diverse hair types off the bat. During one of my restock shopping trips, the salespeople gave me a few tiny sample tubes of the hand cream. After finishing those, I went back and bought the full-size Hand Relief.

Nordstrom

The cream felt really thick when I first applied it, then it thinned out like light cream, before completely dissolving and becoming one with my skin. I can apply it several times a day without any pilling, and my hands never feel greasy or oily. Aveda’s Hand Relief makes my skin so soft that despite trying dozens of other options, I always come back to it.

The naturally-derived formula features the little-known andiroba oil as the star ingredient. The oil is harvested from tree nuts and has a number of benefits — it’s particularly high in fatty acids, which help heal skin, promote collagen production, and reduce inflammation.

Don’t just take it from me — the hand cream has the approval of thousands of five-star reviewers who think it’s amazing as well. Many shoppers concur that it’s “the best hand lotion” and rave that it “takes away” wrinkles and “cures dry hands.” A handful of beaming reviews also come from nurses, some with hands “dry to the point of being cracked and bleeding.” “My fingertips had started to split and my cuticles were AWFUL! Not anymore!” one nurse wrote. Another commented that Aveda’s Hand Relief is the “best product” they’ve bought for their hands, “ever.” “I even had to see a doctor, [and] the doctor was impressed with how this healed my hands.”

Head to Nordstrom and Aveda’s Hand Relief Cream to your cart for just $11; I swear my hands look the same now as they did a decade ago because of it.