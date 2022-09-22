Supermodels Love the Slicked-Back Bun Hairstyle — and This $22 Product Can Help You Get the Look

Thanks to supermodels like Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber and celebs like Hilary Duff and Jennifer Lopez, the slicked-back bun is trending this fall. A spin off of a messy top knot, the off-duty bun has been all over Instagram, red carpets, editorial campaigns, and weekend errands.

The bun we’re referring to is tied tight in place and sits close to the crown or nape of the neck. Plus, paired with brushed-up brows and popsicle-stained lips, the slicked-back bun helps to achieve the ideal #cleangirlaesthetic we are all after. Fortunately, with the help of Aveda Flax Seed Aloe Strong Hold Sculpturing Gel, you can recreate the model look at home — and for 20 percent off, too.

Nordstrom

Shop now: $22 (originally $27); nordstrom.com



This Aveda gel offers maximum control to sculpt and mold hair into whatever style you like, slicked-back buns included. It’s also perfect for all hair types and textures, and is made with flaxseed and aloe to add shine and volume. To recreate the bun, work a small amount of the gel into towel-dried hair. Next, brush the hair into a high or low ponytail and twist it around a scrunchie tightly to create a bun. Feel free to add in more gel wherever you see fit.

The key to the bun is sleek, shiny hair, and that’s exactly what you’ll get with Aveda’s smoothing and shine-boosting sculpturing gel. It will also help tame pesky flyaways and keep everything looking tight and chic.

Nordstrom shoppers love it for the consistency it gives in a variety of hairstyles. “I have tried other cheaper gels and sculpting products, but none hold as well without feeling extremely thick and/or hard,” wrote one shopper that called it the “best gel.” Another claimed, “[The] gel provides just the right amount of control, without being ‘crunchy’ or ’slick’ looking!”

For a supermodel-worthy, slicked-back bun, opt for Aveda Flax Seed Aloe Strong Hold Sculpturing Gel. Buy it for $22 on Nordstrom today.

