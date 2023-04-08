Ava Phillippe and Her New Bangs Are Giving Y2K Reese Witherspoon

As if Reese Witherspoon and her daughter Ava Phillippe needed another reason to be called twins (they do just fine by simply existing), a photo of Ava's new spring haircut has been added to the list.



This week, the 23-year-old debuted a freshly-shorn set of wispy bangs that seemingly took inspiration from her mom's Y2K fringe (remember when Reese showed up at the 2007 Golden Globes with choppy, eye-skimming bangs?). While Reese's fringe was sleek, Ava went for a more bohemian vibe, and styled the rest of her blonde hair in natural waves, which were accessorized with a flower crown constructed entirely from daisies. She finished off her spring-ready look with black sunglasses, a beaded necklace with cute charms, and dangling star earrings.

"It isn’t all daisy chains and pretty words…but some of it is 🌼," she captioned the slideshow of recent snapshots, which also included more photos of flowers, a still of Hugh Grant in the romantic comedy Notting Hill, and a page from Carmen Maria Machado's memoir In the Dream House.

Getty

Back in December, Ava seemingly tried to shed the label of her mom's doppelgänger when she attended the Celine fall-winter 2023 runway show in Los Angeles. Sitting in the front row, Ava's signature blonde hair was dyed a fiery copper color and she wore an edgy midriff-baring two-piece set that consisted of a black and white-striped miniskirt and a matching short-sleeve sweater jacket with a black bra underneath.