Celebrity Ava Phillippe Ava Phillippe and Her New Bangs Are Giving Y2K Reese Witherspoon Circa the 2007 Golden Globes. By Alicia Brunker Alicia Brunker Instagram Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on April 8, 2023 @ 02:11PM Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Getty As if Reese Witherspoon and her daughter Ava Phillippe needed another reason to be called twins (they do just fine by simply existing), a photo of Ava's new spring haircut has been added to the list. This week, the 23-year-old debuted a freshly-shorn set of wispy bangs that seemingly took inspiration from her mom's Y2K fringe (remember when Reese showed up at the 2007 Golden Globes with choppy, eye-skimming bangs?). While Reese's fringe was sleek, Ava went for a more bohemian vibe, and styled the rest of her blonde hair in natural waves, which were accessorized with a flower crown constructed entirely from daisies. She finished off her spring-ready look with black sunglasses, a beaded necklace with cute charms, and dangling star earrings. "It isn’t all daisy chains and pretty words…but some of it is 🌼," she captioned the slideshow of recent snapshots, which also included more photos of flowers, a still of Hugh Grant in the romantic comedy Notting Hill, and a page from Carmen Maria Machado's memoir In the Dream House. Getty Ava Phillippe Paired Her New Fiery Red Hair with a Midriff-Baring Two-Piece Set Back in December, Ava seemingly tried to shed the label of her mom's doppelgänger when she attended the Celine fall-winter 2023 runway show in Los Angeles. Sitting in the front row, Ava's signature blonde hair was dyed a fiery copper color and she wore an edgy midriff-baring two-piece set that consisted of a black and white-striped miniskirt and a matching short-sleeve sweater jacket with a black bra underneath.