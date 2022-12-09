Ava Phillippe Paired Her New Fiery Red Hair with a Midriff-Baring Two-Piece Set

Last night, Ava Phillippe debuted a bold new aesthetic at the star-studded Celine fall-winter 2023 runway show at The Wiltern in Los Angeles. But despite drastically changing her hair and wardrobe, she still looked just like her mom Reese Witherspoon.



At the event, Phillippe attempted to shed her mom's image, swapping her signature blonde hair for a fiery, red-orange shade. She styled her freshly-dyed locks in loose waves that extended past her shoulders and with a middle part. As for her outfit, the 23-year-old opted for an edgy, midriff-baring two-piece set that consisted of a black and white-striped miniskirt and a matching short-sleeve sweater jacket that was left unbuttoned, revealing just a black bra underneath. On her shoulder, Ava carried a pale yellow Celine bag, and she accessorized with black strappy sandals, gold hoops, and a stack of bracelets.



Finishing off her look, Phillippe's glam included bronze eye shadow, dark pink lipstick, and rosy cheeks.



While Ava seemingly cannot escape being labeled as her mom's doppelgänger, the celebrity mother-daughter duo actually don't think they look alike. During an appearance on Today With Hoda & Jenna back in October, co-host Jenna Bush Hager described Reese and Ava as "twins," to which the actress quickly disagreed.

"Oh you think so?” Witherspoon asked. “It's funny, she and I don’t see it that much.”